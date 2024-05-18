Jimmy Tarbuck says ‘joy of people laughing’ is only drug he has ever wanted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Jimmy Tarbuck says ‘joy of people laughing’ is only drug he has ever wanted

By Press Association
Comedian Jimmy Tarbuck at The London Palladium before appearing on Barry Manilow’s UK tour, including dates at the venue (Ian West/PA)
Jimmy Tarbuck has said the “joy of people laughing” has been the only drug he has wanted during his 60 years in show business.

The veteran comedian and entertainer, 84, rose to fame in the 1960s as the host of hit variety show Sunday Night At The London Palladium and went on to front a number of quiz shows.

Tarbuck is still entertaining crowds after more than six decades in the business and is set to open for US singer Barry Manilow on Sunday at the newly opened Manchester Co-op Live Arena, followed by 14 nights at The London Palladium.

Jimmy Tarbuck will open for Barry Manilow on Sunday at the newly opened Manchester Co-op Live Arena followed by dates at The London Palladium (Ian West/PA)

Asked what he loves about performing, he told the PA news agency: “It’s a chance to show off.

“And people said to me: ‘Are you on drugs?’ Only one… and it’s called laughter and the joy of people laughing, it thrills you.

“I’ve been uncommonly lucky, I will say that. I’ve enjoyed it.

“And for all the people who have come to see me over the 60 years and said: ‘Yeah, you’ve made us laugh’ and if that’s the case, I’d like to say thank you to all of them.”

The entertainer became one of the most popular household names in the 1960s, known for his broad Liverpudlian accent and quick wit.

He secured his first comedy show, It’s Tarbuck, in 1964 and he later presented Sunday Night At The London Palladium and Live From Her Majesty’s.

His success with these shows led him to perform at a host of Royal Variety Performances over the years.

Reflecting on his career, Tarbuck said securing The London Palladium job “changed my life”.

“When I first came on when I was 18 or 19, I have one man to thank for that and that was (television managing director) Val Parnell, because he ran the Palladium and he gave me a chance,” Tarbuck said.

“And I’ll be eternally grateful to him and when I have a word with the man upstairs I’ll say: ‘I want to thank him’ because it changed my life.”

Comedian Jimmy Tarbuck at The London Palladium before appearing on Barry Manilow’s UK tour (Ian West/PA)

The entertainer added that it will be a “pleasure” to return to the theatre for the upcoming series of shows where he will be Manilow’s special guest.

Tarbuck hailed Manilow as a “very fine performer” and said he felt “lucky” to be performing 15 shows with him.

The comedian is also currently touring his own show, titled An Evening With Jimmy Tarbuck, where he takes the audience down “Memory Lane” as he pulls on his vast repertoire of tales and celebrity anecdotes from across his more than six decades in the industry, including meeting the likes of Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley.

The audience also get the chance to ask him their own burning questions.

Jimmy Tarbuck opens for Barry Manilow on Sunday May 19 at the Manchester Co-op Live Arena followed by 14 nights at The London Palladium and his solo show, An Evening With Jimmy Tarbuck, will tour across England and Wales until November 3, with more details available on his website.