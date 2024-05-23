Lana Del Rey accepts special recognition award at the Ivor Novellos

Lana Del Rey has accepted a special recognition award at the Ivor Novellos.

The 2024 special international award celebrated the career and influence of Del Rey, who has had six UK number ones.

Lulu and Rafi Manoukian at the awards in London (Lucy North/PA)

At the Ivor Novello Awards held at Grosvenor House, London, on Thursday, Raye lost out on best album to Black Classical Music, written by Yussef Dayes, Rocco Palladino and Charlie Stacey.

Dayes told the PA news agency that it was a “bit of a shock” and he was just “trying to carry on the lineage” of other jazz musicians.

KT Tunstall picked up the Ivor Novello for outstanding song collection, following her being announced as the winner earlier this year.

The Scottish singer told the audience, who had given her an standing ovation, that she had always felt like an “outsider” and she realises this “means she’s followed her own road”.

Tunstall also said that her manager recognised her career was “tanking” and turned her into a “valuable” artist.

The PRS for music most performed work went to London-born rappers Dave and Central Cee for the UK’s biggest song of 2023 Sprinter, while grime star Skepta picked up the visionary award.

London jazz ensemble Speakers Corner Quartet and poet Kae Tempest won their first Ivor Novello when Geronimo Blues was named best contemporary song.

The rising star award was given to new-wave indie artist Master Peace, who referenced his peripheral neuropathy on stage.

In the winners’ room, he told PA that the nerve damage was “really hard” to go through when writing his debut album, How To Make A Master Peace, and his life had been a “rollercoaster” with this win.

Winners of best score for films, TV and games went to Oscar-nominated British composer Jerskin Fendrix’s music for surreal black comedy Poor Things, which starred Emma Stone; Arthur Sharpe for BBC comedy drama, The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies; and Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, respectively.