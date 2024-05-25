Nicki Minaj released by Dutch police before Manchester Co-op Live Arena show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nicki Minaj released by Dutch police before Manchester Co-op Live Arena show

By Press Association
Nicki Minaj has been released following her arrest in Amsterdam hours before she is due to go on stage in Manchester.

The 41-year-old American singer, known for the songs Starships, Super Bass and Anaconda, is set to perform at Co-op Live Arena on Saturday evening as part of her Pink Friday World Tour.

A statement to the PA news agency from the Dutch police said a woman, 41, was arrested after allegedly trying to take soft drugs from Schiphol Airport to another country.

An update from the force at around 9pm stated that it had released their “suspect and she can now move on”.

The force added that the woman will have to pay “a fine” which will be determined by the Public Prosecution Service.

Minaj’s show at Co-op Live was originally set to have doors open at 6.30pm but this was changed to 7pm, and fans have since entered the venue.

Frankie Harper, who has a birthday on Saturday, remains “optimistic” inside the arena and told PA “everyone is refreshing all social medias just for a shred of information, but I don’t think a lot of people will believe it until she comes out”.

If it did not go ahead, the 20-year-old would be “devastated” before adding: “It definitely would hurt more that I travelled all this way to see her perform on my birthday.

“But I can’t see her team cancelling this late.”

Minaj has livestreamed being arrested as well as claiming that police found drugs in her luggage after her items were checked by customs.

She wrote that “they found weed” and her security “already advised them” that items belong to them, and not her.

Promoters Live Nation, the venue Co-op Live and Minaj’s team have all been contacted for comment.

Co-op Live was plagued by issues before opening earlier this month.

The venue postponed its first official show several times after safety concerns with the performer, US rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, moving his gig to rival AO Arena over the delays.

However, the UK’s biggest arena had live music on May 14, when British rock band Elbow took to the stage.