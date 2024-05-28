Musicians from around the world to perform at Glasgow festival

Musicians and artists from all around the world will flock to Glasgow this September for an “unmissable highlight” in the city’s “cultural calendar”.

Sonica 2024 launches on September 19 and runs for a total of 11 days, with various venues across the city hosting a range of talent from Scotland as well as acts from countries including Australia, Luxembourg and Switzerland.

The event launches with with Alessandro Cortini, touring member of American industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails, who will perform the Scottish premiere of his Nati Infiniti project.

Other live highlights across the 11 days includ3e the RSNO performing the Scottish premiere of John Luther Adams’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Become Ocean with kaleidoscopic live visuals from legendary coder Alba G Corral – a pay-what-you-can live concert at the Burrell Collection.

The first ever UK performances from Myanmar’s cosmic electronic artist and genre film aficionado Heft and Dutch queer warped classical-pop duo No Plexus will also perform at the festival.

There will also be a triple bill of Quebec artists from Montreal’s renowned MUTEK Festival, and a cyborg pop concert of the future from Danish music ensemble NEKO3 and German multimedia composer Alexander Schubert.

Organisers say the festival is a celebration of 30 years of Cryptic – a Glasgow-based creative company known for audiovisual art.

Cryptic’s founding artistic director Cathie Boyd said: “Sonica 2024 will be the culmination of our celebration of an incredible 30 years of Cryptic, which began life in Glasgow in 1994.

“It showcases everything that Cryptic has gone on to become known for: bringing cutting-edge, internationally-renowned artists to Scottish audiences and giving an ambitious platform for Scottish artists to stand alongside them.”

She added: “With all festival installations completely free to experience and some live events pay-what-you-can, I urge everyone to come and experience Sonica 2024 – and celebrate 30 years of Glasgow’s very own Cryptic for themselves.

“Whether it’s a virtual reality tour that will make you see Glasgow’s history in a whole new light, a sideways grand piano that plays itself using passing traffic or a mind-expanding visual trip on Scotland’s biggest screen, this is a unique chance to see some of the world’s most inventive artists right on your doorstep”.

Glasgow Life senior projects and programmes manager Katie Duffy, said: “The Sonica 2024 programme features an exciting, eclectic showcase of works by an incredible line-up of outstanding homegrown talent and some of the world’s most innovative music and audio-visual producers.

“Offering a wealth of unique multimedia experiences, stand-out performances, premieres, and international collaborations, the festival is set to be an unmissable highlight of Glasgow’s cultural calendar this year.”

All installations are free and unticketed, with other live events either being pay-what-you-can or within the price range of £8-£30.

Book online at sonic-a.co.uk, in person at City Halls, Glasgow Royal Concert Halls and Tramway or by phone on 0845 330 3501.

Full listings are available at sonic-a.co.uk