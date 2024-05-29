Geri Halliwell-Horner ‘Pippa’ gaffe sparks social media fun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Geri Halliwell-Horner ‘Pippa’ gaffe sparks social media fun

By Press Association
Geri Halliwell-Horner’s birthday tribute to fellow Spice Girl Mel B on social media sparked amusement (Yui Mok/PA)
Geri Halliwell-Horner’s birthday tribute to fellow Spice Girl Mel B on social media sparked amusement (Yui Mok/PA)

Geri Halliwell-Horner sparked amusement on social media when her birthday tribute to fellow Spice Girl Mel B apparently included instructions to an employee named Pippa.

The singer shared a series of photos on Instagram of herself with her bandmate, real name Melanie Brown, to mark her 49th birthday.

However, her caption read: “Sent images to Pippa and this wording asked her to tweak where needed.

“Happy birthday @officialmelb! Hope you have an amazing day!”

The post was flooded with comments from fans making fun of the gaffe and expressing concern for Pippa.

Former Celebrity Big Brother contestant Perez Hilton commented: “Pippa, get it sorted!”

Another follower wrote: “Sending much love to Pippa on this day, she might need a wine glass or two.”

Another comment read: “Friendship never ends… unless Pippa gets involved”, while another said: “Pippa you in danger girl”, and another read: “Has Pippa been fired yet?”

The post was eventually edited to only feature the birthday tribute.

Halliwell-Horner was recently in the headlines after her husband, Formula One team principal Christian Horner, faced allegations of “inappropriate behaviour”, which he denied.

Brown previously said the Spice Girls rallied around their bandmate as she went through a “really tough” time.