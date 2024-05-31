Nicki Minaj’s second Amsterdam show cancelled after arrest in city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Nicki Minaj’s second Amsterdam show cancelled after arrest in city

By Press Association
Nicki Minaj (Doug Peters/PA)
Nicki Minaj (Doug Peters/PA)

Nicki Minaj’s upcoming Amsterdam show has been cancelled after the US rapper was arrested in the Netherlands last weekend, the concert promoter has said.

The 41-year-old was detained at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport last Saturday for hours on suspicion of trying to take “soft drugs” out of the country.

The delay forced her to postpone her show at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena that was due to take place that evening, with the concert later being rescheduled to June 3.

Minaj had been due to return to Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome on June 2, but concert promoter Mojo has said the concert will no longer take place “due to the events of last week”.

“Due to the events of last week, the Nicki Minaj show on Sunday, 2nd June at Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam will no longer be taking place,” a statement on the promoter’s website said.

“Tickets will be refunded at the point of sale.”

On Monday, Minaj wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that she had been told the only date her cancelled Manchester show could be moved to was June 3 and apologised for “all the inconvenience” caused to fans.

She added: “I really hope you can make the #JUNE3rd show. It’ll be really special.”

The US rapper said she spent around six hours in custody at Schiphol Airport last Saturday before being able to fly to the UK.

Fans were let into the newly-opened Manchester venue at around 7pm ahead of show, before promoter Live Nation announced at around 9.40pm that it was to be postponed.

Dutch police said a woman aged 41 was arrested on Saturday after allegedly trying to take what it described as “soft drugs” from Schiphol Airport to another country.

A later update from the force said it had released the “suspect and she can now move on” after paying a fine.

After the delay, Minaj praised fans for being a “class act” during the last-minute postponement, and invited them to her hotel in the centre of Manchester before speaking to the crowds outside.

The music star, who is known for the songs Starships, Super Bass and Anaconda, livestreamed her arrest on social media and claimed drugs found in her luggage did not belong to her.

She performed at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena on Sunday, London’s O2 on Tuesday and Glasgow’s Ovo Hydro on Wednesday.

Minaj recently announced a second America leg of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour which will kick off in September.