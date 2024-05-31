Guitars owned by late guitarist John Martyn could fetch up to £50,000 at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Guitars owned by late guitarist John Martyn could fetch up to £50,000 at auction

By Press Association
John Martyn (Yui Mok/PA)
John Martyn (Yui Mok/PA)

Gibson guitars owned by the late guitarist John Martyn are expected to fetch up to £50,000 each when they go under the hammer this summer.

A selection of instruments, equipment and clothes owned by the folk musician, who died in 2009 aged 60, are to be sold by Omega Auctions on July 2.

Among the items are two 1954 Gibson Les Paul gold top guitars, which each have an estimate of £30,000 to £50,000.

A selection of John Martyn’s instruments, equipment and clothing will go under the hammer at the auction (Omega Auctions/PA)

The collection also has a 1965 Gibson SG guitar, which is expected to sell for £10,000 to £15,000, while the guitarist’s Echoplex delay unit and amplifier set-up has an estimated price tag of £5,000 to £10,000.

Martyn, whose real name was Iain David McGeachy, was known for his style combining folk and jazz music.

During his 40-year career, he released more than 20 studio albums and worked with music titans including Eric Clapton and Phil Collins.

His fourth album Solid Air released in 1973 is often regarded as his most successful, receiving positive reviews from critics.

Omega auctioneer Paul Fairweather said: “The timeless and unique sound that John Martyn created with voice, guitar and his famous use of effects has had an incalculable impact on modern music and his music is still cherished by fans all over the world.

“We are honoured to be able to offer some of the instruments and equipment that John used in his recording and performing and expect significant interest in the sale.”

The sale is set to take place at Omega Auctions of Merseyside on July 2nd at 2pm.