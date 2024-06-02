Frank Carter to perform with Sex Pistols members to help save London music venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Frank Carter to perform with Sex Pistols members to help save London music venue

By Press Association
The Sex Pistols Paul Cook, John Lydon (Rotten), Steve Jones and Glen Matlock (John Stillwell/PA)
The Sex Pistols Paul Cook, John Lydon (Rotten), Steve Jones and Glen Matlock (John Stillwell/PA)

The Sex Pistols’ Paul Cook, Glen Matlock, and Steve Jones will perform the entirety of Never Mind The Bollocks alongside singer Frank Carter to raise funds for a west London music venue.

The musicians will unite for two shows in August in support of Bush Hall, which has previously welcomed the likes of Amy Winehouse, REM,  Florence + The Machine, Paul Weller and Nick Cave.

Sex Pistols founding member and drummer Cook, 67, who grew up near the venue in Shepherd’s Bush, said: “We’re doing a benefit for Bush Hall with the famous Frank Carter. We’re going to be playing Pistols numbers cause they need support and they need the money.

6th January – On this Day in History – 1977
The Sex Pistols outside Buckingham Palace in London in 1977 (PA)

“We thought it would be a great way to stop it going under.

“This is my local venue. I grew up in Shepherd’s Bush and I still live round here.

“It would be a real shame to see it disappear and we want to keep it going. So everyone get down to the gig!”

Bass guitarist Matlock, 67, said: “Smaller music venues are the lifeblood of new music.

“It’s in these intimate spaces that raw talent gets a chance to shine, where bands can really connect with their audiences, and where the spirit of live music truly comes alive so we need to keep them going.”

Kerrang! Awards 2022
Frank Carter and Dean Richardson from Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes (Suzan Moore/PA)

Carter, 40, who performed at Bush Hall in 2012 with his former group Pure Love, added: “This has been a joy from start to finish. When the Sex Pistols call, you answer. I’m very excited to be a part of it.”

The musicians will perform the tracklist of 1977 album Never Mind The Bollocks Here’s The Sex Pistols, which cemented the band as one of the most notorious and influential British outfits of all time.

The money raised will go towards bettering in-house facilities at the venue and supporting emerging artists through reigniting their Bush Hall Presents programming.

Bush Hall was built in 1904 as a dance hall, and before it was turned into a music venue in 2001 it was a soup kitchen during the Second World War, a bingo hall and a snooker club.

Earlier in the year a crowdfunding campaign was launched for the independent music venue amid rising costs and a lack of profitability.

UK Q Awards
Former Sex Pistols singer John Lydon (William Conran/PA)

It comes as a report into grassroots music venues from the Culture, Media and Sport Committee found that artists are facing a “cost-of-touring crisis” and venues are stopping live music or closing entirely at a rate of two per week.

Bush Hall owner Charlie Raworth said: “We love putting on the music and giving musicians a platform to perform on our stage, in an intimate space, that is up close and personal with the audience.

“We want and need to keep this going. So, a massive thanks from all at Bush Hall to the legends that are the Sex Pistols and Frank Carter.”

Original Pistols singer John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten, will not be performing.

The artwork for the shows has been designed by Shepard Fairey, who created the Hope poster for Barack Obama’s presidential election in 2008.

Tickets for the gigs, taking place on Tuesday August 13 and Wednesday August 14, go on sale at 9am on Wednesday June 5 via Live Nation.