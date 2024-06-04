Musical parody of Willy Wonka experience to debut at Edinburgh Fringe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Musical parody of Willy Wonka experience to debut at Edinburgh Fringe

By Press Association
A street performer on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile during the city’s Festival Fringe (Jane Barlow/PA)
A musical parody of Willy’s Chocolate Experience in Glasgow is to debut at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The original event was shut down after frustrated attendees called the police, but gained viral notoriety after images of the sparsely decorated warehouse in Glasgow staffed by actors dressed as Oompa Loompas spread worldwide.

A musical mockery of the event titled Willy’s Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody, created by US producer Richard Kraft, will have its world premiere at the Pleasance King Dome from August 9 to August 26.

He said: “The process of creating a brand-new musical, which usually spans years, is being condensed into just a couple of months.”

The first three tracks from the show have been released, including actor John Stamos performing the opening number Willy’s Candy Spectacular.

The song has been billed as a “post-apocalyptic opening number that traces the downfall of civilisation back to the disastrous event in Glasgow”.

Songwriters Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner said: “We love musicals with epic opening numbers.

“And we thought — what could be more epic than John Stamos singing about the end of humanity and linking our species’ demise to an underwhelming immersive experience in Scotland?”

Another song titled Dreamed To Dare features actor and yoga teacher Kirsty Paterson, who became a viral hit after pictures emerged of her as a sad Oompa Loompa at the “immersive” £35-a-ticket experience in Scotland.

The third song is called Where Dreams Go To Fly which captures “the unbridled optimism of the impresario behind Willy’s Candy Spectacular”, while additional songs are expected to be released every Sunday in the run-up to its world premiere in August.

The producers of the show have emphasised the musical is a “parody production” and there is no involvement from organisations that own the copyright to Roald Dahl’s book Charlie And The Chocolate Factory and its different adaptations.

It is also “not sponsored, endorsed by or affiliated” with House of Illuminati, the organisation behind the Glasgow event.

After the Willy Wonka event hit the headlines in February, it sparked viral memes and was even referred to in the House of Commons by Tory MP Penny Mordaunt.