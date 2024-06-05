Campaigners are trying to silence Israeli artists – Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Campaigners are trying to silence Israeli artists – Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood

By Press Association
Jonny Greenwood, of Radiohead, hit back at critics (Yui Mok/PA)
Jonny Greenwood, of Radiohead, hit back at critics (Yui Mok/PA)

Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood has accused campaigners of trying to “silence” Israeli artists following a backlash against him playing a show in the country.

The 52-year-old British musician, keyboardist and composer performed in Tel Aviv alongside Israeli-born rock musician Dudu Tassa last week, who he says he has collaborated with for more than a decade.

The pro-Palestinian group Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions (BDS) claimed that Greenwood had engaged in “shameful art-washing” by taking part in the event amid the Hamas-Israel war and bombing of the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

“We call for peaceful, creative pressure on Radiohead to convincingly distance itself from this blatant complicity in the crime of crimes, or face grassroots measures,” a statement on Instagram said.

World Premiere screening of the BBC’s Blue Planet II
Radiohead’s Johnny (left) and Colin Greenwood (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Greenwood wrote on Tuesday that he has been asked to explain why he is doing festivals in Europe with Tassa and his band the Kuwaitis, a nod to his relatives, Daoud and Salih Al-Kuwaity, who wrote Iraqi and Kuwaiti songs.

“I’ve been collaborating with Dudu and releasing music with him since 2008 – and working privately long before that,” the post on X, formerly Twitter, said.

“I think an artistic project that combines Arab and Jewish musicians is worthwhile.”

He also said that though people “believe this kind of project is unjustifiable, and are urging the silencing of this or any artistic effort made by Israeli Jews” this is not something he wishes to do.

Greenwood added: “The silencing of Israeli film makers/musicians/dancers when their work tours abroad – especially when it’s at the urging of their fellow western film makers/musicians/artists feels unprogressive to me.

“Not least because it’s these people that are invariably the most progressive members of any society.”

He also said he was “grateful to be working the remarkable musicians I’ve met during this project, all of whom strike me as much braver and taking far more of a principled risk than those who are trying to shut us down”.

Greenwood also dismissed “ulterior motivations”, saying the musicians are “honouring a shared culture, and I’ve been involved in this for nearly 20 years now”.

“So: that’s why I’m making music with this band,” he wrote.

“You’re welcome to disagree with, or ignore, what we do but I hope you now understand what the true motivation is, and can react to the music without suspicion or hate.”

He shared the post alongside a link to YouTube, where he pointed to the 2023 album Jarak Qaribak with Tassa.

BDS later posted, saying it “rejects” his “excuses”.

When Radiohead performed at Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv in 2017, frontman Thom Yorke reportedly told the crowd: “A lot was said about this, but in the end we played some music.”