Taylor Swift welcomed to Scotland with bagpipe rendition of hit Love Story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Taylor Swift welcomed to Scotland with bagpipe rendition of hit Love Story

By Press Association
The band wore ‘erafied’ kilts to perform the song (Smarts Studio)
The band wore ‘erafied’ kilts to perform the song (Smarts Studio)

Taylor Swift has been welcomed to Scotland ahead of her Eras Tour with a bagpipe rendition of her hit Love Story.

The Tortured Poets Department singer will kickstart the next leg of her tour at Edinburgh’s esteemed Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on Friday, June 7.

Band members performing ahead of the UK leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Band members performing ahead of the UK leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour (Smarts Studio)

To give her a “Scottish welcome”, The Reel Time Band, an 11-piece band made up of eight highland bagpipers and three drummers, performed her song Love Story on the steps outside the venue, while wearing “era-fied” kilts.

The singer disclosed that she has Scottish ancestry at a gig in 2015, so the stadium sponsorship signage was also changed from Scottish Gas to Scottish Lass to highlight her link.

People standing in front of the sign, amended to say Scottish Lass, while wearing kilts
The Scottish Gas sign was changed to Scottish Lass (Smarts Studio)

Roddy Deans, pipe major of The Reel Time Band, said: “Taylor’s tunes translate surprisingly well to traditional Scottish instruments.

“We’re all huge music fans, so we’re delighted to help welcome Taylor to Scotland in the best way we know how.

People playing the bagpipes outside Murrayfield Stadium
The band played Swift’s hit Love Story (Smarts Studio)

“It’s been a lot of fun recreating Love Story on the bagpipes and putting this ensemble together.”

It took the band 32 hours of rehearsal to practise their take on Swift’s song, and they have played for people across the world, including the royal family.