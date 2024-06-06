UK to experience revamped version of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

UK to experience revamped version of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour

By Press Association
UK fans are to experience Taylor Swift’s revamped Eras tour (Lewis Joly/AP)
UK fans are to experience Taylor Swift’s revamped Eras tour (Lewis Joly/AP)

Taylor Swift will perform her revamped Eras tour in the UK, featuring changes to her setlist, support acts and costumes.

The US superstar restructured the concert as she kicked off the European leg of her juggernaut tour in Paris at the beginning of May.

She cut several songs to showcase music from her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, including But Daddy I Love Him, Down Bad, Fortnight, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, and I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.

Sweden Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden (Christine Olsson/TT News Agency/AP)

Those tracks are widely interpreted to be about her rumoured romance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

Fans have compared some of the staging of numbers in that section of the show to performances by the British singer, including Swift’s theatrics in the transition to I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.

The use of marching drummers and a salute during The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived also bears a striking similarity to videos of a Healy performance.

Swift dubbed the new section of her show Female Rage: The Musical.

She has also started repeating songs in the “surprise song” portion of her acoustic set, and introducing mash-ups.

The US star arrives in the UK on June 7 for three nights at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh before playing three nights at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium, followed by a performance at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff and then three back-to-back shows at London’s Wembley.

She will also play three nights at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

Paramore
US pop-punk band Paramore will support Taylor Swift across all the UK dates (Niall Carson/PA)

US pop-punk band Paramore, consisting of Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro, will support Swift across all the UK dates.

Brit Awards Rising Star winner Griff will join Paramore in supporting Swift in London on June 22; US singer Mette will perform in London on June 21; and US singer-songwriter Benson Boone will be on the bill on June 23.

The support acts have changed since Swift began touring in March 2023.

Stars including Filipino-English singer Beabadoobee and US star Sabrina Carpenter have performed, while Gracie Abrams, who opened for Swift at the beginning of the tour, is set to return after the UK performances during the Canada dates.

Meanwhile, UK fans will experience several new costumes from Swift which were debuted at the beginning of the European leg – including a red sparkling bodysuit for the opening section of the show.

She is also expected to perform The Tortured Poets Department portion of the gig in a cream ball gown, with the on-stage visuals adopting a black-and-white theme.

The tour is themed around the different “eras” Swift has created during her career, with dedicated sets for each of her 11 studio albums.