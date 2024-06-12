French singer Francoise Hardy, muse to Mick Jagger and Bob Dylan, dies aged 80

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

French singer Francoise Hardy, muse to Mick Jagger and Bob Dylan, dies aged 80

By Press Association
French singer-songwriter Francoise Hardy has died at the age of 80 (PA)
French singer-songwriter Francoise Hardy has died at the age of 80 (PA)

French singer-songwriter Francoise Hardy has died at the age of 80, her son has said.

The musician was a fixture of pop culture in the 1960s and a muse to stars such as Bob Dylan and Sir Mick Jagger.

She was also a model for designers including Yves Saint Laurent and Paco Rabanne.

Thomas Dutronc, Hardy’s son with ex-husband and French music star Jacques Dutronc, announced her death in a post on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of himself as a baby being held by his mother, he wrote in French: “Maman est partie…” which translates as “Mum is gone”.

Hardy was one of the most familiar faces of the 1960s and women around the world imitated her androgynous style, while Sir Mick famously described her as his “ideal woman”.

Dylan wrote several love letters to her and addressed her in a poem on the back of his 1964 album Another Side Of Bob Dylan.

Hardy first found fame with her debut single Tous Les Garcons Et Les Filles (All The Girls And Boys), in which she lamented her single status.

Other hits included the ballad Mon Amie La Rose and Comment Te Dire Adieu, which featured lyrics by Serge Gainsbourg.

Over the course of her career she released almost 30 albums.