The 1975’s Matty Healy sparks speculation he is engaged to model Gabbriette

The 1975 front man Matty Healy has sparked speculation he is engaged to model Gabbriette, as his former flame Taylor Swift continues the UK leg of her blockbuster Eras tour.

The British singer, 35, reposted a photo on Instagram that showed his girlfriend wearing a large black ring on the finger usually reserved for engagement rings.

The news comes as his rumoured ex Swift is on tour in the UK.

The model, real name Gabbriette Bechtel, first shared the photo on her own Instagram story and wrote: “Marrying The 1975 is very brat.” She also tagged Healy.

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift are rumoured to have had a brief romance in June 2023 (Euan Cherry/PA)

Healy reposted the photo on his own story.

Brat appears to be a reference to the new album by singer Charli XCX, who is engaged to The 1975 drummer George Daniel.

Bechtel previously appeared in the music video for Charli’s single 360 and has modelled for designers including Versace and Alexander Wang.

Healy and Swift are rumoured to have had a brief romance in June 2023 after the superstar split from actor Joe Alwyn.

A number of songs from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, which feature on the new Eras tour setlist, are thought to be about him.

But Daddy I Love Him, Down Bad, Fortnight, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived and I Can Do It With A Broken Heart are widely interpreted to be about their rumoured romance and featured in her shows in Edinburgh at the weekend.

She is also expected to play them when she takes to the stage at Anfield in Liverpool for three shows from Thursday, before bringing the tour to Cardiff, London and Dublin.