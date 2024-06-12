The 1975’s Matty Healy sparks speculation he is engaged to model Gabbriette

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

The 1975’s Matty Healy sparks speculation he is engaged to model Gabbriette

By Press Association
The British singer reposted a photo on Instagram showing his girlfriend wearing a large black ring (Lesley Martin/PA)
The British singer reposted a photo on Instagram showing his girlfriend wearing a large black ring (Lesley Martin/PA)

The 1975 front man Matty Healy has sparked speculation he is engaged to model Gabbriette, as his former flame Taylor Swift continues the UK leg of her blockbuster Eras tour.

The British singer, 35, reposted a photo on Instagram that showed his girlfriend wearing a large black ring on the finger usually reserved for engagement rings.

The news comes as his rumoured ex Swift is on tour in the UK.

The model, real name Gabbriette Bechtel, first shared the photo on her own Instagram story and wrote: “Marrying The 1975 is very brat.” She also tagged Healy.

Matty Healy from The 1975 sings on stage holding a microphone and a bottle
Matty Healy and Taylor Swift are rumoured to have had a brief romance in June 2023 (Euan Cherry/PA)

Healy reposted the photo on his own story.

Brat appears to be a reference to the new album by singer Charli XCX, who is engaged to The 1975 drummer George Daniel.

Bechtel previously appeared in the music video for Charli’s single 360 and has modelled for designers including Versace and Alexander Wang.

Healy and Swift are rumoured to have had a brief romance in June 2023 after the superstar split from actor Joe Alwyn.

A number of songs from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, which feature on the new Eras tour setlist, are thought to be about him.

But Daddy I Love Him, Down Bad, Fortnight, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived and I Can Do It With A Broken Heart are widely interpreted to be about their rumoured romance and featured in her shows in Edinburgh at the weekend.

She is also expected to play them when she takes to the stage at Anfield in Liverpool for three shows from Thursday, before bringing the tour to Cardiff, London and Dublin.