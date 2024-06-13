Jurgen Klopp returns to Anfield for Taylor Swift takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jurgen Klopp returns to Anfield for Taylor Swift takeover

By Press Association
Jurgen Klopp is returning to Anfield for a Taylor Swift concert (Jane Barlow/PA)
Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has returned to his beloved Anfield to watch pop superstar Taylor Swift in concert.

Klopp bid an emotional farewell to Liverpool when he stepped down as manager of the Premier League team at the end of last season, having achieved seven major trophies during his nine-year tenure.

“So back in Liverpool and now it’s Taylor time,” the 56-year-old said in a video posted on Instagram.

 

Swift is playing the first of three back-to-back shows at Anfield on Thursday as part of her record-breaking Eras tour, and will then move on to Cardiff, London and Dublin.

Klopp continued: “So three things I had to do today, no I had two. A barber appointment with Umut then… we’re going out to Anfield.

“First time going to Anfield not for a football game but in the stands watching Taylor Swift. So, yeah, I’m not Taylor made obviously but Taylor ready.

“Let’s go to Anfield and have a good night or a great night would be cool. See you there.”

He captioned the post: “Going back to a place I know ‘All Too Well’,” referencing Swift’s 2021 hit song.

The UK leg of Swift’s mammoth international Eras tour began in Edinburgh, and saw the enthusiastic dancing of the nearly 73,000 Swifties picked up by earthquake monitors 3.7 miles away.

Swift is set to return to London in August to end the UK and European stint of the tour, which is estimated to be worth up to £1 billion to the UK economy.