French Open winner in tears after watching Taylor Swift perform on Eras Tour

French Open winner Iga Swiatek has revealed she cried during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Liverpool, where she even received a handwritten note from the Grammy winner.

World number one Swiatek, a known “Swiftie” who has frequently shared her admiration of the pop megastar, took to social media to update fans after jokingly trying to persuade her agent to secure some tickets to a Swift concert during a Madrid Open press conference in April.

On Friday, the Polish athlete shared a picture of herself visibly emotional and clutching a note written on Taylor Swift letterhead that appeared to congratulate the five-time grand slam winner on her recent victory at Roland Garros.

I'm dead 🥺Yes, I cried many times during the show.Yes, it was incredible. You are amazing @taylorswift13 🫶🏼🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/JbpRWarbUw — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) June 14, 2024

Swiatek wrote on X: “I’m dead. Yes, I cried many times during the show. Yes, it was incredible. You are amazing @taylorswift13.”

The 23-year-old was not the only celebrity in attendance on the first of Swift’s three nights at Anfield Stadium.

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp posted a clip on Instagram, ahead of the show on Thursday, saying: “First time going to Anfield, not for a football game, but in the stands and watching Taylor Swift. So, yeah, I’m not Taylor-made obviously but Taylor-ready.”

The German football boss also posted a video from inside the stadium, and on Friday morning shared a photo of himself wearing a pink cowboy hat, captioned: “I guess I am officially a ‘Swiftie’”.

The US popstar, 34, began the UK leg of her tour in Edinburgh at Murrayfield Stadium on June 7 where she performed three dates.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during her Eras Tour at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

The cast of Outlander was spotted at one of the concerts, donning beaded friendship bracelets which have become a staple at Swift’s shows.

US pop-punk band Paramore, fronted by Hayley Williams, opened for Swift and are set to support her across all the UK dates.

Swift has two further shows in Liverpool before she embarks on dates in Cardiff, London, and Dublin, Ireland.

The 14-time Grammy-winner will then return to London in August for five shows at Wembley Stadium.