Taylor Swift achieves her longest run at number one on the UK albums chart

By Press Association
Taylor Swift performs on stage during her Eras Tour at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Taylor Swift has set a new personal record in the UK albums chart as she continues her mammoth Eras Tour across the country.

The Tortured Poets Department has netted a sixth non-consecutive week at the top, according to the Official Charts Company, which has surpassed Swift’s previous best after Midnights spent five non-consecutive weeks at number one across 2022 and 2023.

The 14-time Grammy-winner is currently touring Europe and has two more shows in Liverpool before she performs dates in Cardiff, London, and Dublin.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour – Edinburgh
Taylor Swift performs on stage during her Eras Tour at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

The US popstar, 34, began the UK leg of her tour in Edinburgh on June 7 where she performed three dates in the Scottish city.

There were famous faces in the crowd as the cast of Outlander were in attendance, donning beaded friendship bracelets which have become a staple at Swift’s shows.

US pop-punk band Paramore, fronted by Hayley Williams, opened for Swift and are set to support her across all the UK dates.

The Pennsylvania-born music artist released her chart-topping 11th studio album, which included collaborations with rapper Post Malone and British rock band Florence + The Machine, on April 19.

Alongside 12 number one albums, Swift has four singles that have topped the UK charts – with Look What You Made Me Do, Anti-Hero, Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version), and Fortnight featuring Post Malone.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour – Edinburgh
The Eras Tour also has dates in London and Cardiff  (Jane Barlow/PA)

Elsewhere in the albums chart this week, Brat, the latest offering from pop artist Charli XCX, has debuted at number two.

New in at number three is Forever by Bon Jovi, which is the rock band’s 16th studio album.

Moving down two spots from last week is Hit Me Hard And Soft by American pop artist Billie Eilish, who released her third studio album on May 17.

At number five is the 2005 record Curtain Call – The Hits by Eminem, who is readying to release his new album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace).

The American rapper’s latest single Houdini will feature on the LP and has retained its place at the top spot in this week’s singles chart.

The Brit Awards 2024 – Arrivals – London
Brat by Charli XCX has debuted at number two (Ian West/PA)

The song makes reference to his 2002 track Without Me, with lyrics that say “Shady”, his alter-ego, is “back”.

In at number two is Espresso by pop star Sabrina Carpenter, whose latest single Please Please Please has debuted at number three.

The music video for the song, released on June 7, features her boyfriend and Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan.

In at number four is Birds Of A Feather, from Eilish’s new album, with the fifth spot taken by A Bar Song (Tipsy) from American country/hip hop artist Shaboozey.