Johnnie Walker: If I stopped doing Sounds Of The 70s I’d probably die sooner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Johnnie Walker: If I stopped doing Sounds Of The 70s I’d probably die sooner

By Press Association
Veteran DJ Johnnie Walker returns to Radio 2 after treatment for cancer (Yui Mok/PA)
Veteran DJ Johnnie Walker returns to Radio 2 after treatment for cancer (Yui Mok/PA)

BBC Radio 2 DJ Johnnie Walker believes without being the presenter of his show the Sounds Of The 70s, he would “probably die a lot sooner”.

The 79-year-old broadcaster revealed on a special episode of the show that his idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPS), which causes the lungs to become scarred and makes breathing increasingly more difficult, is “terminal” and getting “progressively worse”.

He spoke about his condition on an episode, titled Walker & Walker: Johnnie & Tiggy earlier this week, along with his wife, who acts as his carer, saying that he has “a finite amount of time left here in the physical before I pass over”.

BBC Radio 2 veteran DJ Johnnie Walker with his third wife Tiggy at the Royal Investitures
BBC Radio 2 veteran DJ Johnnie Walker with his third wife Tiggy (centre) (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Walker, who also hosts The Rock Show on Fridays on Radio 2, has had other health issues.

In 2003, he was diagnosed with a malignant tumour in his colon, and took a break from his radio show before returning the following year and in 2019, he underwent surgery for heart problems.

Walker now uses an oxygen machine for his IPS and told the Telegraph he does “panic occasionally when I can’t breathe” but says he is “not in pain”.

He said: “For many people, Sounds Of The 70s is part of their Sunday afternoon. As long as I can keep doing the show I will. It gives me a purpose. If I stopped doing it I’d probably die a lot sooner.

“Anyway, when you play records you are bringing back memories for people as well as playing records that they love.”

Walker, who has spent nearly six decades on the airwaves, has been married to Tiggy since December 2002.

Radio 2 DJ Johnnie Walker with Sir Elton John at the Sony Music Awards
Johnnie Walker with Sir Elton John at the Sony Music Awards (Yui Mok/PA)

Tiggy says that she is “utterly exhausted” and says Walker “could live for another six months and, on one level, the thought terrifies me”.

According to the newspaper both are in favour of assisted dying, but Walker does not wish to go this way.

He says: “I’ve even said, if I get a chest infection, which would kill me in two or three days, I don’t want to go to hospital. I want to remain at home.”

Walker began in the 1960s in pirate radio, first on Radio England before making his name on Radio Caroline.

He joined Radio 1 in 1969 to host a Saturday afternoon show, and left for Radio Luxembourg in 1976. He returned in the 1980s to the BBC station to present Saturday Stereo Sequence.

He started his own weekly show on Radio 2, before taking over the Drivetime show in 1999 and leaving after Chris Evans got his slot in 2006.

That same year, he was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) at Buckingham Palace for services to broadcasting by the then Prince of Wales, now King.