David Beckham says children are his biggest achievement in life on Father’s Day

By Press Association
David Beckham and his son Cruz Beckham (Ian West/PA)
David Beckham said the “biggest achievement” in his life are his children on Father’s Day.

The former England captain, 49, shares four children – three sons Brooklyn, Cruz and Romeo and one daughter Harper Seven – with his wife and former Spice Girls star turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham.

On Instagram, Beckham wrote: “My biggest achievement in life are my children, thank you @victoriabeckham for giving me these incredible people to love  Always remember how much Dad loves you all xxxx.”

The post was accompanied by a picture of his children and father, David Edward Alan “Ted” Beckham.

Beckham also said: “Happy Father’s Day Dad have an amazing day x love you @tedbeckhamdavid x.”

Fashion designer Stella McCartney, the daughter of Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney and his late wife Linda McCartney, also took to social media to say “each year I am blessed to have you as my father” while sharing videos and images of her and him.

She added: “It gets harder and harder to put into words truly how much you mean to me, dad.

“I hold you so close to my heart that I feel you are with me each moment of each day, in my soul and inspiring me to be the best human I can be…

“You have always been 100 percent true to yourself, persistent in changing the planet for good, creating from the heart and making a true mark in the course of history…. Thank you for being a dad to the core, being real and giving the best hugs a baby could ever experience. Proud daughter…. Blessed and grateful xx smelly.”

Sir Paul also posted a message on Instagram saying: “I am proud to be a dad on Father’s Day and wish all the other dads in the world a great one – Paul.”

He had three children with Linda, photographer Mary, Stella, and musician James, and adopted her daughter, the artist Heather. Sir Paul also has another daughter, Beatrice, with second wife Heather Mills.

The singer-songwriter is currently married to Nancy Shevell.