Father’s Day ‘will never be the same without you’, says Tom Parker’s widow

By Press Association
Kelsey Parker said a charity football match was being held on Father’s Day again this year to raise funds for the Tom Parker Foundation, established in her late husband’s memory (Yui Mok/PA)
The widow of Tom Parker has marked the third year without him on Father’s Day saying that it “will never be the same”.

The Wanted singer died on March 30 2022 at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday, Kelsey Parker told followers to look at their two children, daughter Aurelia and son Bodhi, who she described as the “picture of happiness”.

She added: “You’d never think in a million years these happy, proud children are growing up without their dad, the most heartbreaking situation for me and my family, like so many others up and down the country.

“Father’s Day will never be the same without you, life will never be the same without you Tom.

“I need you so much right now as I’m facing big (and daily little) decisions about Rae and Bo and their futures and I just want to know what you’d think and what you want me to do. Please keep guiding us.

“I’m so grateful for every little sign and to know these kids are so loved by us all. I know you never leave their side. Here’s to celebrating you and all the dads that deserve to be celebrated today.”

For another year, a charity football match is being held on Father’s Day to mark Parker’s death and raise funds for the brain tumour charity Tom Parker Foundation. This year, it is taking place at Dorking Wanderers football club in Surrey.

Kelsey and Tom Parker got married in 2018 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Kelsey also wrote that Sunday’s kick off was “all about” her late husband and thanked the celebrity players and “everyone coming down and supporting us today”.

She also said: “We want Tommy to feel our love on this special day.

“So let’s bring the joy, the love, the generosity. We have lots of children and families affected by brain tumours joining us today and we want to make it special for them as well as raising lots of money to help beat this awful disease.

“We hope we make you proud Tom. Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy. You may not have got the chance to kick a ball with Bodhi and I’ll never understand how or why that opportunity was taken from us, but I’m just going to stay focused on the fact you’ll watch every single game the boy ever plays and you’ll be sprinkling your gold dust on him every time.”

Kelsey and Parker got married in 2018, with Aurelia born in 2019 and Bodhi born in 2020.