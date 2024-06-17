Sir Paul McCartney announces first UK shows since headlining Glastonbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Paul McCartney announces first UK shows since headlining Glastonbury

By Press Association
(MPL Communications/MJ Kim)
Sir Paul McCartney has announced his first UK shows since headlining Glastonbury in 2022.

The Beatles star, 81, will bring his Got Back tour to London and Manchester in December.

He said: “I’m excited to be ending my year and 2024 tour dates in the UK. It’s always such a special feeling to play shows on our home soil.

“It’s going to be an amazing end to the year. Let’s get set to party. I can’t wait to see you.”

Sir Paul will play Manchester’s Co-Op Live arena on December 14 and 15 and London’s O2 on December 18 and 19.

Sir Paul McCartney (MPL Communications / MJ Kim)

His Got Back show includes music from throughout Sir Paul’s career, including songs from the Beatles and Wings as well as his solo material.

The tour dates mark his first live shows in the UK since his headlining set at Glastonbury in June 2022, where he became the festival’s oldest solo headliner.

The set featured surprise appearances from Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

Sir Paul performed Beatles and Wings songs in a set lasting more than two hours, and was joined on stage by Springsteen for Glory Days and I Wanna Be Your Man.

The electrifying show was further amplified as he introduced Grohl to the stage to sing I Saw Her Standing There and Band On The Run.

Sir Paul will also take his Got Back show to France and Spain, after previously announcing upcoming dates in Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Peru this October. Today, Paul has also announced shows in France and Spain.

He launched his Got Back tour in 2022, completing 16 show across the US before his Glastonbury appearance.

In 2023 he performed 18 shows throughout Australia, Mexico and Brazil.

Tickets for the UK shows are on sale from June 21 at 10am.