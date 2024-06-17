Scooter Braun announces his retirement from music management after 23 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scooter Braun announces his retirement from music management after 23 years

By Press Association
Talent manager Scooter Braun with pop star Justin Bieber (Yui Mok/PA)
Music mogul Scooter Braun has announced his retirement from talent management after 23 years.

The New York-born entrepreneur, 42, said he has stepped back to focus on his role as a father, as well as chief executive of Hybe America, which acquired Braun’s company Ithaca Holdings in 2021.

Last year, it was reported that a number of high-profile Braun clients, including Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, had parted ways with the manager.

In an Instagram post, Braun said: “23 years. That’s how long I have been a music manager.

“23 years ago a 19 year old kid started managing an artist named Cato in Atlanta, GA and my journey began.

“Along the way I have had so many experiences I could never have dreamt of.

“I have been blessed to have had a ‘Forrest Gump’-like life while witnessing and taking part in the journeys of some of the most extraordinarily talented people the world has ever seen.

“I’m constantly pinching myself and asking ‘how did I get here?’ And after 23 years this chapter as a music manager has come to an end.”

Braun added that he had “wanted this for a while” but said he was scared to ask himself who he would be without his clients.

“For my entire adult life I played the role of an artist manager on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” he said.

“And for 20 years I loved it. It’s all I had known.

“But as my children got older, and my personal life took some hits, I came to the realization that my kids were 3 superstars I wasn’t willing to lose.

“The sacrifices I was once willing to make I could no longer justify. It was time to step into a new role.”

Braun said he is now “a father first, a CEO second, and a manager no more.”

He added that he has been “heading towards this destination” for the past two years but said “it wasn’t until last summer that this new chapter became a reality”.

“One of my biggest clients and friends told me that they wanted to spread their wings and go in a new direction,” he said.

Talent manager Scooter Braun, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran and Big Narstie (Yui Mok/PA)

“We had been through so much together over the last decade, but instead of being hurt I saw it as a sign.”

Braun did not outline who this client was.

The PA news agency understands that Frozen star Idina Menzel and singer Demi Lovato parted ways with Braun in summer 2023, after both being represented by him since 2019.

In his statement, Braun outlined some of his “truly overwhelming” career highlights, including watching Usher perform at the Super Bowl this year.

He continued: “There has been a lot said about what is happening in our company… and in my career.

“When we had success I smiled, and when we were attacked I tried to always take the high road.

“But for the last 3 years I have begun to feel that taking the high road has created confusion and ambiguity as to who we are.”

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour – Edinburgh
In 2019 Scooter Braun’s company acquired the rights to Swift’s first six albums (Jane Barlow/PA)

Attention was drawn to Braun’s management in 2019 when he became embroiled in a feud with Taylor Swift after acquiring the recordings of her first six albums after he bought her former label.

Though the masters have since changed hands again after a deal with investment firm Shamrock Capital, Swift has continued with a bid to regain ownership of the music by creating new versions of the songs.

Ending the statement, Braun said: “So yes, it’s been 23 years. And yes, this chapter has come to an end.

“But the great (record producer) Berry Gordy once told me ‘young man, it never ends the way you wanted, but it doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.’

“That wisdom has proven to be correct. I never saw how this chapter would end, hell, I never even saw it happening. But it did. And I will cherish every moment of it.

“I made my plan… but it turns out I like God’s plan better. Cheers!”