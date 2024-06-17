Sigala hails late Dario G star Paul Spencer as ‘true inspiration’

British DJ Sigala has hailed late Dario G star Paul Spencer as a “true inspiration”.

DJ and producer Spencer, who was known for songs including Carnaval De Paris, Sunchyme and Ring Of Fire, died on Monday following a battle with cancer.

He was 53, according to the BBC.

A post to his social media page on Monday said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Paul Spencer earlier today.

“He was positive until the end but this was one battle he could not fight anymore.

“He leaves behind a wonderful musical legacy and many happy memories for many people. He will be sadly missed by everyone who loved him.”

In the comments of the Instagram post Sigala, real name Bruce Fielder, 31, who is known for hits including Came Here For Love and Sweet Lovin’, said the DJ had encouraged him to get himself checked for cancer.

He said: “That’s so sad. A true inspiration, he brought joy to so many people and will live on forever through his music.

“Paul told me many times over the last year ‘Go get yourself checked’ so I’m passing on that message to anyone reading this, as I’m sure he would want me to.

“Our health should be more of a priority!

“He will be missed greatly. Sending love to his family, rest in peace buddy xx.”

British DJ MistaJam said he was sending his love and condolences to his friends and family.

Singer Sonique said: “Rest in peace my friend. We will miss you that’s for sure.”

The official Instagram page of charity Macmillan Cancer Support wrote: “We are sad to hear of Paul’s death and sending love to his friends and family.

“Last year he released a charity single, ‘Savour the Miracle of Life’ with the profits kindly being donated to us to help us support people living with cancer.

“He was incredibly kind and will be missed by everyone who knew him.”

Radio presenter Chris Stark encouraged people to listen to Dario G’s song Sunchyme “on loud”.

On X he called the late musician “one of the loveliest, supportive, brilliantly creative people I’ve ever known”.

Spencer revealed in an online post last year that he had stage four rectal cancer and a shadow on his liver.

In a video from January Spencer said his cancer had grown in his liver and had also spread to his lungs.