John Lennon’s son Julian sends love to Sir Paul McCartney as he turns 82

John Lennon’s son Julian has sent his love to Sir Paul McCartney in a sweet message marking The Beatles star’s 82nd birthday.

It follows an announcement from the veteran singer that he will be performing in the UK for the first time since headlining Glastonbury in 2022.

Musician and photographer Julian, who is the son of the late John Lennon and his first wife Cynthia, posted a selection of photos on Tuesday that appeared to show him with the Beatles singer and bassist Sir Paul when he was a child.

Hoppy Birdy, Uncle Paul! Only love… Jude x pic.twitter.com/Pjt3YLzaeR — Julian Lennon (@JulianLennon) June 17, 2024

He wrote: “Hoppy Birdy Uncle Paul! Only Love… Jude x.”

Credited to the Lennon/McCartney partnership, The Beatles’ song Hey Jude was written by Sir Paul for Julian Lennon after his father John left his mother for Yoko Ono in 1968. An evergreen classic, the song is currently being sung by England fans at Euro 2024 in honour of the Three Lions star Jude Bellingham.

Sir Paul’s daughter Mary, who is a professional photographer, wished her father a happy birthday and shared a series of images on Instagram, including a photograph of the singer with American rock star Bruce Springsteen and another of him playing drums.

The post read: “Happy Birthday Dad x with all my love x Mary.”

On Sunday, his fashion designer daughter Stella wished the Grammy-winner a happy father’s day.

In an Instagram post she wrote: “My dad.. Papa smurf… Where to even start… each year I am blessed to have you as my father, and it gets harder and harder to put into words truly how much you mean to me, dad.

“I hold you so close to my heart that I feel you are with me each moment of each day, in my soul and inspiring me to be the best human I can be… You have always been 100 percent true to yourself, persistent in changing the planet for good, creating from the heart and making a true mark in the course of history….

“Thank you for being a dad to the core, being real and giving the best hugs a baby could ever experience.

“Proud daughter…. Blessed and grateful xx smelly stelly.”

The Beatles star is set to bring his Got Back tour to Manchester’s Co-Op Live arena and London’s O2 in December.

The tour dates mark his first live shows in the UK since his headlining set at Glastonbury in June 2022, where he became the festival’s oldest solo headliner.