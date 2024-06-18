John Lennon’s son Julian sends love to Sir Paul McCartney as he turns 82

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

John Lennon’s son Julian sends love to Sir Paul McCartney as he turns 82

By Press Association
Sir Paul McCartney has turned 82 (Ian West/PA)
Sir Paul McCartney has turned 82 (Ian West/PA)

John Lennon’s son Julian has sent his love to Sir Paul McCartney in a sweet message marking The Beatles star’s 82nd birthday.

It follows an announcement from the veteran singer that he will be performing in the UK for the first time since headlining Glastonbury in 2022.

Musician and photographer Julian, who is the son of the late John Lennon and his first wife Cynthia, posted a selection of photos on Tuesday that appeared to show him with the Beatles singer and bassist Sir Paul when he was a child.

He wrote: “Hoppy Birdy Uncle Paul! Only Love… Jude x.”

Credited to the Lennon/McCartney partnership, The Beatles’ song Hey Jude was written by Sir Paul for Julian Lennon after his father John left his mother for Yoko Ono in 1968. An evergreen classic, the song is currently being sung by England fans at Euro 2024 in honour of the Three Lions star Jude Bellingham.

Sir Paul’s daughter Mary, who is a professional photographer, wished her father a happy birthday and shared a series of images on Instagram, including a photograph of the singer with American rock star Bruce Springsteen and another of him playing drums.

The post read: “Happy Birthday Dad x with all my love x Mary.”

On Sunday, his fashion designer daughter Stella wished the Grammy-winner a happy father’s day.

In an Instagram post she wrote: “My dad.. Papa smurf… Where to even start… each year I am blessed to have you as my father, and it gets harder and harder to put into words truly how much you mean to me, dad.

“I hold you so close to my heart that I feel you are with me each moment of each day, in my soul and inspiring me to be the best human I can be… You have always been 100 percent true to yourself, persistent in changing the planet for good, creating from the heart and making a true mark in the course of history….

“Thank you for being a dad to the core, being real and giving the best hugs a baby could ever experience.

“Proud daughter…. Blessed and grateful xx smelly stelly.”

The Beatles star is set to bring his Got Back tour to Manchester’s Co-Op Live arena and London’s O2 in December.

The tour dates mark his first live shows in the UK since his headlining set at Glastonbury in June 2022, where he became the festival’s oldest solo headliner.