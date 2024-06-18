Sabrina Carpenter thanks UK following Wembley Stadium debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sabrina Carpenter thanks UK following Wembley Stadium debut

By Press Association
Sabrina Carpenter played Wembley on Sunday (Ian West/PA)
Sabrina Carpenter played Wembley on Sunday (Ian West/PA)

American pop star Sabrina Carpenter has thanked the UK following her debut performance at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The 25-year-old singer and actress has been dominating the UK singles chart with her hit song Espresso and is set to take the number two spot this week with her latest offering Please Please Please, according to the Official Charts Company.

On Sunday Carpenter, who gained recognition as a Disney Channel personality before her singing career, performed at Capital’s 2024 Summertime Ball.

In an Instagram post she said: “Brina’s first Wembleyyyy thank you @capitalofficial for having us at your summertime ball.

“80,000 of you singing along did not feel real :’) you’ve been so good to me UK thank you!!!!”

The singer wore a yellow and silver mini dress with white platform boots for her performance.

Carpenter recently released a new music video for Please Please Please which features her boyfriend and Saltburn star Barry Keoghan.

The song will feature on her forthcoming album Short n’ Sweet, which is set for release on August 23.

Throughout 2023 and into 2024 Carpenter supported pop superstar Taylor Swift across her Eras Tour, which arrived in the UK earlier this month.

American rock band Paramore will support Swift for her dates in Cardiff, London and Dublin, Ireland.