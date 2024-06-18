Sabrina Carpenter thanks UK following Wembley Stadium debut

American pop star Sabrina Carpenter has thanked the UK following her debut performance at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The 25-year-old singer and actress has been dominating the UK singles chart with her hit song Espresso and is set to take the number two spot this week with her latest offering Please Please Please, according to the Official Charts Company.

On Sunday Carpenter, who gained recognition as a Disney Channel personality before her singing career, performed at Capital’s 2024 Summertime Ball.

In an Instagram post she said: “Brina’s first Wembleyyyy thank you @capitalofficial for having us at your summertime ball.

“80,000 of you singing along did not feel real :’) you’ve been so good to me UK thank you!!!!”

The singer wore a yellow and silver mini dress with white platform boots for her performance.

Carpenter recently released a new music video for Please Please Please which features her boyfriend and Saltburn star Barry Keoghan.

The song will feature on her forthcoming album Short n’ Sweet, which is set for release on August 23.

Throughout 2023 and into 2024 Carpenter supported pop superstar Taylor Swift across her Eras Tour, which arrived in the UK earlier this month.

American rock band Paramore will support Swift for her dates in Cardiff, London and Dublin, Ireland.