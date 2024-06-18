Taylor Swift greets fans at Cardiff gig in Welsh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taylor Swift greets fans at Cardiff gig in Welsh

By Press Association
Taylor Swift greets fans at Cardiff gig in Welsh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Taylor Swift greets fans at Cardiff gig in Welsh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Taylor Swift surprised fans as she spoke Welsh during her Eras tour show in Cardiff.

The US superstar kicked off her first performance at the Principality Stadium in Wales with a number of hits songs including Cruel Summer, before turning her hand to the language.

“Shwmae,” Swift told the crowd in videos circulating on social media, which means hello in English.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Music fans watch Taylor Swift perform on stage during her Eras Tour (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Croeso i daith Eras,” she added, which means: “Welcome to the Eras Tour.”

During a rendition of 2012 hit We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, Swift passed the microphone to a dancer to perform a regional version of the lyric, saying “Ych-a-fi” – a Welsh term to describe how disgusting something is.

Meanwhile fans speculated Swift’s outfit for the 1989 era of the show – a red glittery skirt and green crop top – was a reference to the colours of the national flag of Wales.

Swift most recently played three back-to-back shows at Liverpool’s Anfield as part of her record-breaking tour.

On her first night in Liverpool she celebrated the 100th show of the tour, while confirming it will come to an end in December.

The 34-year-old had added dates in South America, Asia, Australia, Europe, and an additional North American leg since she first announced the tour in November 2022.

The UK leg of Swift’s mammoth international Eras tour began in Edinburgh and saw the enthusiastic dancing of the nearly 73,000 Swifties picked up by earthquake monitors 3.7 miles away.

Swift is set to return to London in August to end the UK and European stint of the tour, which is estimated to be worth up to £1 billion to the UK economy.

Her last show will be on December 8 in Vancouver, according to her website.