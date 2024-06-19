Fan, 17, who listened to Taylor Swift during cancer treatment enjoys Cardiff gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fan, 17, who listened to Taylor Swift during cancer treatment enjoys Cardiff gig

By Press Association
Isabel Dockings went to the Eras tour exactly eight months after receiving the all-clear on her cancer diagnosis (Isabel Dockings/PA)
Isabel Dockings went to the Eras tour exactly eight months after receiving the all-clear on her cancer diagnosis (Isabel Dockings/PA)

A teenage girl who attended the Eras Tour in Cardiff exactly eight months after starting her last cycle of chemotherapy said it was “amazing” to see Taylor Swift in concert after listening to the star through her cancer treatment.

Isabel Dockings, 17, told the PA news agency she underwent 14 cycles of chemotherapy for Ewing sarcoma, a type of bone cancer, after her diagnosis in February 2023 and used to listen to Swift with her nurses and put up posters of the musician around her hospital bed.

Isabel, whose cancer was in her legs, pelvis and lungs, said: “When I was going through treatment, I would talk to my nurses about Taylor. It was a really full circle thing to go from listening to her with my nurses to then actually being able to see all the songs live.”

Isabel, from Newport in South Wales, has been a fan of Swift since the release of the Red album in 2012.

She said: “I always had some posters up by my bed in hospital so I feel like it was a very known fact on the ward that I love Taylor so they were all very happy for me when they found out I got tickets and I was able to go.

“When I was in hospital I was usually in for quite a few days so it just gave it more of a homey feeling because in my room at home I have a lot of posters up.”

Isabel, who has been in remission since November, attended the Eras Tour in Cardiff on Tuesday night and she said seeing Taylor in person “doesn’t even feel real”.

“Quite a few of my nurses were at the show last night as well. We all got tickets and we would all be talking about our outfits and making bracelets together so it’s been really nice to have it with my nurses as well.

“I’ll probably go back up to the ward next week because they’ve all been so excited for me to finally be able to do it.”

Ahead of the concert, Isabel shared the news that she would be attending the show eight months after beginning her last cycle of chemotherapy and received a supportive response from other fans, known as Swifties, with her post gaining over 94,000 views.

One user commented “fellow cancer survivor here to say YOU ROCK! Have so much fun” while another said “cancer Swifties unite!!! So happy for you”.

Since her diagnosis, she “really sees the good in the world” as “everyone has just been so, so sweet about everything”, she said.

“Even yesterday, when we were chatting to people to trade bracelets, my mum would bring it up about how it was eight months to the day that I started my last cycle and everyone was just so lovely and I was tearing up,” she said.

Isabel said that being diagnosed with cancer was challenging but she is determined to remain positive.

“I do take a lot of the positives out of it because before I got diagnosed, I was so, so shy but since I was diagnosed, I’m so much more open and willing to do stuff,” she said.

“It was definitely difficult but I think I’ve had such a positive outcome with everything.”