Justin Timberlake’s lawyer vows to ‘vigorously defend’ drink-driving allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Justin Timberlake’s lawyer vows to ‘vigorously defend’ drink-driving allegations

By Press Association
Justin Timberlake was arrested in The Hamptons (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Justin Timberlake was arrested in The Hamptons (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Justin Timberlake’s lawyer has said he is looking forward to “vigorously defending” the US singer after he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

The 43-year-old pop star and actor was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Sag Harbor, a wealthy village in the Hamptons, in New York state, after he failed to maintain his lane of travel and pause at a stop sign, the local police department said.

Timberlake was held overnight and formally charged with a DWI (driving while intoxicated) misdemeanour before being released, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

Justin Timberlake has been arrested
American singer Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated (Sag Harbor Police Department/PA)

In a statement shared to the PA news agency on Wednesday, attorney Edward Burke Jr said: “I look forward to vigorously defending Mr Timberlake on these allegations.

“I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney’s office.”

Timberlake was pulled over on Tuesday at 12.37am local time after police saw him “failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel” while driving his 2025 BMW, a statement from Sag Harbor Village Police Department said.

An officer who stopped him described his eyes as being “bloodshot and glassy” and said a “strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath”, according to a court document.

“He was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardised field sobriety tests,” the court papers added.

Timberlake was placed under arrest and held overnight until he was arraigned at Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on Tuesday morning and then released.

His next court date is scheduled for July 26, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said.

Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake is going on tour in Europe (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Cry Me A River singer is due to perform two shows in Chicago this week before two more at Madison Square Garden in New York next week.

He will also travel to cities including Boston, Baltimore and Cleveland for his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

The European leg, which is due to begin in Krakow, Poland, on July 26 includes performances in Birmingham and Manchester as well as two dates at The O2 in London in August.

The Grammy winner, who rose to fame as a member of boy band NSYNC, released his latest solo album, Everything I Thought It Was, in March.

Timberlake started off as a child star after appearing on Disney Channel’s Mickey Mouse Club, which produced several other A-listers including US pop star and Timberlake’s former girlfriend Britney Spears, Genie In A Bottle singer Christina Aguilera and actor Ryan Gosling,

On screen he is known for his appearances in films including The Social Network (2010) and Friends With Benefits (2011).

Timberlake’s representatives have been contacted for comment.