Hannah Waddingham to perform national anthem at Formula 1 British Grand Prix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Hannah Waddingham to perform national anthem at Formula 1 British Grand Prix

By Press Association
Hannah Waddingham (Ian West/PA)
Hannah Waddingham (Ian West/PA)

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham will perform the national anthem ahead of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix next month.

The stage and screen actress and singer, 49, said she feels “deeply privileged” to sing the patriotic song at the Silverstone race track on Sunday July 7 as she is “immensely proud” of her British roots.

The highly-anticipated race weekend, which attracted crowds of around 480,000 people last year, will also feature a star-studded music line-up which includes grime star Stormzy and drum and bass outfit Rudimental.

The Royal Television Society Programme Awards
Hannah Waddingham (Ian West/PA)

Waddingham said: “It’s the most enormous ‘pinch-me’ moment to perform the National Anthem ahead of this year’s race.

“I feel deeply privileged.

“The atmosphere and excitement at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix last year was utterly electric and I can’t wait to be a part of it again.

“I am immensely proud of my British roots and I will remember this honour all my life.”

She added that she will be cheering on all the British drivers including the “mighty Lewis (Hamilton), George (Russell) and Lando (Norris). C’mon Chaps! Let’s do this!”

Across her career, Waddingham has starred in many hit shows including Game Of Thrones and Sex Education.

She rose to global stardom through her role as businesswoman Rebecca Welton in Apple TV’s Ted Lasso, which follows the up-and-downs of the fiction football team of AFC Richmond.

The actress previously made a name for herself as a leading lady of musical theatre, starring in productions of Monty Python’s Spamalot, Into the Woods, The Wizard of Oz and A Little Night Music.

Waddingham has also turned her hand to presenting of recent, helming the last two Olivier Awards and co-presenting the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023.

Her recent projects include starring in action comedy The Fall Guy and animated adventure The Garfield Movie, and she has just finished production on Mission Impossible 8: Dead Reckoning Part II.

British Grand Prix 2023 – Race – Silverstone
British Grand Prix 2023 at Silverstone (David Davies/PA)

The four-day event, taking place from July 4 to 7, is expanding its music and arts offering this year in the hope of making the British Grand Prix a summer highlight for both the sporting and music calendar.

Rock band Kings Of Leon will open the proceedings on Thursday before British rapper Stormzy headlines on the Friday.

Fans will be able to get into the summer mode on Saturday as Pete Tong presents his Ibiza Classics with Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra.

Rudimental are set to close the weekend with a rousing live performance on Sunday.

The line-up will also include The Snuts, Self Esteem, Jordss, Ghetts, Arielle Free and Anna De Ferran.

Last year, Homeland actor Damian Lewis performed the national anthem alongside his band.

The British Grand Prix will take place from July 4 to 7, with tickets available on the official website.