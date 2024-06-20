Swifties spending up to £300 on merchandise at Wembley pop-up shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Swifties spending up to £300 on merchandise at Wembley pop-up shop

By Press Association
Taylor Swift will play three sold-out shows at the stadium from Friday, before returning to the venue for five nights in August (Aaron Chown/PA)
Taylor Swift will play three sold-out shows at the stadium from Friday, before returning to the venue for five nights in August (Aaron Chown/PA)

Taylor Swift fans have been spending up to £300 on tour merchandise at a pop-up shop outside Wembley Stadium before the singer performs in London.

The shop, which is open to anyone, sells T-shirts, hoodies, posters, bracelets, water bottles and tote bags featuring the dates and branding of Swift’s 2023-2024 Eras tour.

The items range from £15 for a poster to £70 for a beige hoodie.

The most popular item, according to staff, is the grey Eras Tour quarter-zip fleece (£65) featuring a colourful pop art-style collage of Swift.

Since 10am on Thursday, more than 2,000 people had entered the shop, set up in a car park to the east of the stadium, according to security officer Khan Balayt.

Nikki Nesh, who works in marketing, was one of them.

Ms Nesh was celebrating her 27th birthday and is set to attend Friday’s show.

Ms Nesh, from Streatham, south London, said she spent £120 on merchandise and £249 on tickets to see Swift play on Friday and another show in August.

She said: “It wasn’t bad. We budgeted way more than that.

“(Swift) is just amazing. I’ve grown up with Taylor Swift. I’ve been a fan since I was 12.

“I love everything about her. Her lyrics, her storytelling.

“She’s gets a lot of hate, but she’s such a good role model. She makes me feel like I could do anything, like I could achieve whatever I wanted to.”

Ms Nesh’s friend, Jenny Ansell, also 27, added: “You feel the lyrics and you think, I’ve been through that.”

Ms Ansell, a carer from Romford, said she spent £300 on merchandise at the pop-up shop.

She said: “(Swift) made me feel so confident. I’ve only been a fan for a year.”

Ms Nesh interrupted: “I turned her and made her a Swiftie.”

Ms Nesh showed off her wrist full of home-made friendship bracelets featuring facts and key phrases about Swift that she swaps with fellow fans.

One bracelet displayed the number 13, which Ms Nesh said was Swift’s “lucky number”.

Vivian Huang, a 24-year-old Chinese student studying law at Queen Mary University, said she spent £140 on merchandise in addition to a £500 ticket to see Swift play at Wembley on Friday night.

Ms Huang said her favourite song was Enchanted, adding: “When I met my boyfriend, I listened to that song a lot.”

Violet Tang, Ms Huang’s friend, is seeing Swift play on Sunday.

The accounting student at King’s College London said: “Taylor Swift is popular in China.”

She said it did not matter that few people could understand the meaning of Swift’s songs, because the “melodies are memorable”.

“We listened to her songs in school. We learned English grammar from her,” she added.

Danny Nash, 40, said he was not attending any of Swift’s shows but was buying merchandise for his 15-year-old daughter.

Mr Nash, a technical services manager who lives beside Wembley Stadium, said: “I couldn’t afford the tickets so I got the merch instead.”

He said that when Swift played on Friday evening “my daughter will just ride around (outside the stadium) on a Lime bike to listen to the music”.

The pop-up store opened on Thursday and will close on June 23.