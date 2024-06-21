Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift brings Eras Tour to London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift brings Eras Tour to London

By Press Association
The US superstar will play three nights at Wembley Stadium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Swifties in London will finally get to experience the Eras Tour as Taylor Swift brings her billion-dollar blockbuster live show to the capital on Friday.

The US superstar has already played shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff and arrives at Wembley Stadium amid a frenzy of fan excitement.

British and Irish fans have waited more than a year for the show to arrive, since Swift kicked off her marathon string of dates in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023.

Taylor Swift on stage during an Eras Tour performance at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh
Since then, she has crossed the US, Asia and South America and made stops across Europe, often accompanied by her boyfriend, the NFL star Travis Kelce.

She played three sold-out shows at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh earlier this month, followed by three at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool and one night at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

She will now play three nights at Wembley Stadium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday before taking the tour to Dublin next week.

She will return to London for five more shows in August.

Fans pose in front a new mural that has been created to celebrate Swift's arrival in London
Fans Giorgia Zampetti, left, and Tommaso Zampetti, from Italy, pose in front a new mural that has been created to celebrate Swift’s arrival in the capital (David Parry/PA)

Taylor-fever is already gripping the capital, and a special merchandise superstore opened on Wednesday near the stadium so fans who could not get tickets to the show, or who wanted to stock up in advance of the gigs, could buy branded hoodies, T-shirts and hats.

It was revealed on Thursday that Swift’s fans were expected to boost the London economy by £300 million as the capital hosts more Eras Tour shows than any other city in the world, with nearly 640,000 people expected to attend across the eight dates.

To celebrate her arrival in the capital, murals, a special Tube map, a Taylor trail and a series of events have all been created.

Wembley Park is hosting two new public artworks including a large mural on the Spanish Steps, which are being temporarily renamed the Swiftie Steps.