Travis Kelce to discuss London in his podcast after Taylor Swift show appearance

Travis Kelce will discuss London in the next episode of his podcast after the American footballer made a surprise on-stage appearance during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in the capital on Sunday.

The NFL star appeared in a morning suit and carried his girlfriend on to a red piece of furniture, after the US pop star pretended to faint during the third night of her residency at Wembley Stadium.

In a teaser video released on Tuesday for the next episode of his podcast New Heights, which he records with his brother and former NFL star Jason Kelce, they drink cups of tea.

It opens with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis saying “This is tea, innit?” in a British accent.

His brother Jason then tells him: “Dude, put your pinky out and do it properly,” before they clink tea cups which say “curiouser and curiouser” on them.

After they sip, Jason says: “Oh that’s lovely, I’m not going to lie this is the best tea I’ve ever had in my f****** life.”

Travis adds: “I’m not going to lie, tea does not taste like this in America.”

The video, which was posted on the official podcast Instagram page, was captioned: “Who wants some tea?”

As well as being a popular British drink, “tea” is a term used to refer to gossip or inside information.

The London episode will be released on Wednesday on streaming platforms and YouTube.

After she performed three sold-out nights in London, Swift said she is “still cracking up/swooning” over her boyfriend’s on-stage appearance, in an Instagram post.

With photos from the shows and a video of their theatrical performance, she wrote: “Wembley Stadium round one was so surreal.

“Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME… Those were some of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard. Acoustic sections went OFF.

“I got to sing ‘Crumbling’ with @yelyahwilliams for the first time – hadn’t performed with her since 2011 and man my heart was just so full of love for her and our friendship.

“Then the impossibly gifted and wonderful @gracieabrams came and surprised the crowd with the first performance of our song ‘Us’.

“And I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut. Never going to forget these shows. Can’t wait to do it five more times in August.”

Swift concluded the Sunday show with the song Karma, changing the lyrics to include a special shout out to the Kansas City Chiefs star, singing: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

The couple were first romantically linked in September 2023.

Swift has been to a number of NFL games, including the Super Bowl which was won by Kelce’s team, while Kelce has been to various Swift gigs and was pictured at all three of her London shows.

On Friday, the couple met the Prince of Wales and his two eldest children, and Swift posted a selfie of them on her Instagram page.