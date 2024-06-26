Irish bar which hosted Taylor Swift 13 years ago would ‘love to have her back’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Irish bar which hosted Taylor Swift 13 years ago would ‘love to have her back’

By Press Association
An Irish bar hopes to welcome back Taylor Swift after she visited and signed their guest book 13 years ago (PA)
An Irish bar hopes to welcome back Taylor Swift after she visited and signed their guest book 13 years ago (PA)

The manager of an Irish bar who claims Taylor Swift dined and watched Irish dancing there in 2011 said he would “love to have her back” ahead of her Eras Tour in Dublin.

The US singer, who will be playing three nights in Dublin, Ireland, as part of the UK leg of her Eras Tour, signed a guest book after dining at The Church Cafe, Bar and Restaurant on Jervis Street in the Irish capital, according to the bar’s general manager, Darren Moore.

The guest book includes Taylor Swift’s handwritten name, featuring squiggles and stars, along with Swift’s guitarist Paul Sidoti and Elizabeth Huett, formerly the popstar’s backup singer.

Mr Moore, 43, said the Bad Blood singer enjoyed Irish music and dancing and described her as “very polite” when she dined with her entourage at the restaurant on March 24, 2011.

A close-up photo of a guest book signed by Taylor Swift
Bar manager of The Church Cafe Bar and Restaurant in Dublin, Ireland, Darren Moore, has said Taylor Swift visited the bar and signed a guest book 13 years ago (Darren Moore/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “We had some Irish music and dancing at the time, so they were listening to that and watching the dancing.

“They were really nice people. She was really nice. Very polite and really easy to deal with.

“I suppose we didn’t want to intrude. Social media was around, but it wouldn’t have been as prevalent as it is now, so we didn’t really want to intrude, asking for photos.

“We have a guest book, so I asked ‘Would you guys mind signing the book when you’re leaving?’”

The manager plans to unveil a plaque marking the exact table where he said Taylor Swift was seated when she visited 13 years ago and “give fans the opportunity to sit in the same seat that she sat when she came in”.

Wide shot of the main bar at The Church Cafe Bar in Dublin, Ireland
The Church Cafe Bar and Restaurant on Jervis Street in Dublin, Ireland (Paul Sherwood)

He added he will be playing a “dedicated playlist” featuring Taylor Swift hits all day at the bar “to welcome Swifties”.

At the time, Mr Moore received a phone call requesting a booking for an important person before Swift and her entourage arrived in six vans with tinted windows but was asked to keep her presence under wraps.

The Grammy award-winning musician was given private seats on the bar’s mezzanine level overlooking the bar and restaurant.

Ahead of her Eras Tour in Dublin, the bar manager urged Swift to return for a drink at the same table as 13 years ago.

“It was 13 years ago now and she was a big star then, but not as big as she is now,” he said.

Singer Shane Ward pictured with a man in a shirt and tie
Shane Ward (left) pictured with Darren Moore, (left) general manager of The Church Cafe Bar (Darren Moore)

“We’d love to have her back here again. It would be great to welcome her back in again.

“We wish her all the best with her amazing tour. Perhaps she can rebook the same table.

“I hope she enjoys her time in Ireland as well.”

The Church Cafe Bar is a converted 320-year-old church, known for being the same building where Guinness creator Arthur Guinness was married in 1725, and more recently has served Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy, singer Shane Ward and Irish actor Killian Scott.

Inside a converted church turned into a bar
Darren Moore, manager of The Church Cafe Bar, said Taylor Swift dined in a private area on the bar’s mezzanine level (Paul Sherwood/PA)

Mr Moore is gearing up for a busy weekend as Swifties travel to the Irish capital to watch the singer at the Aviva Stadium.

“We’d be definitely expecting an influx of Swifties over the week and leading into next week as well,” he said.

“I’m sure we’ll have plenty of customers up in the next few days as well that will hopefully be going.

“(Swift) gets a lot of people following from the States and travelling to see our show. So I expect to see a lot of people in from the States and the UK that are following the tour rounds as well.”