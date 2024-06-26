First fans through Glastonbury gates praise festival as ‘religious’ experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

First fans through Glastonbury gates praise festival as ‘religious’ experience

By Press Association
Bob the Blender, a drum and bass DJ, said he had already been up all night on Tuesday (Tom Leese/PA)
Bob the Blender, a drum and bass DJ, said he had already been up all night on Tuesday (Tom Leese/PA)

Revellers among the first to arrive at Glastonbury Festival have praised it as a “community” and a “religious” experience.

Organiser Emily Eavis, stood without her father and festival founder Sir Michael Eavis, led those queuing in a countdown before she opened the gates to the Worthy Farm showpiece at 8am on Wednesday morning.

Ollie Howarth from London was at the front of the queue to be one of the first through Glastonbury’s gates along with his friends Owen Ellis and Beth Albuery, both 29 and also from London.

“We got the coach at 4am from Bristol and then managed to make it to the very front of the queue,” the 30-year-old who works in finance told the PA news agency.

“We saw Emily Eavis… it’s cool to actually see it from the very start.

“She opened the gate and I was too busy thinking about getting in… we did the countdown and just charged past her.

“It’s an honour and a privilege (to be the first through the gates) and now we’ve sent our friends off to put up the tents and we’re celebrating with a coffee.”

Mr Howarth said he was particularly looking forward to seeing the Sugababes, who are playing on the West Holts stage on Friday.

With the festival taking place this year in the final week of a General Election campaign, the three friends said they were pleased to be able to switch off from politics.

Ollie Howarth, Owen Ellis and Beth Albuery who were among the first through Glastonbury's gates in 2024
Ollie Howarth, Owen Ellis and Beth Albuery were among the first through Glastonbury’s gates (Tom Leese/PA)

Asked what political message they feel Glastonbury shares, Ms Albuery said: “Community, positivity, being green (and) getting people together.”

A drum and bass DJ who goes by the name Bob the Blender was already set up in a camping spot overlooking the Pyramid Stage by 9am on Wednesday morning and described the festival as a “religious” experience.

The 22-year-old from Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, told PA he arrived on Tuesday as he knows dairy farmers who work at the farm – adding he had not slept after playing a set at the festival’s stone circle that night.

“I went over, asked for a set, and had one of the best times of my life… and that’s the greatness festivals can bring,” he said.

“Life is so hard at the moment, and sometimes you’ve just got to let loose and not worry. I’ve come close to death and this is what makes me feel alive – I don’t care about money, the future.

“It’s almost religious coming to a place to dance with everyone.”

Jack Mcalinden at the Glastonbury Festival
Jack Mcalinden said he’ll ‘begrudgingly’ check the England score on Sunday (Tom Leese/PA)

The DJ’s setup overlooking the festival’s famous main stage included leather sofas, armchairs and a grandfather clock he claimed had been “in the family for 200 years”.

On the grandfather clock is a sign which reads: “Somerset Live, here is the clock that you said we left here last year.”

Jack Mcalinden from London stayed overnight in nearby Taunton on Tuesday but still had to set off at 4.15am on Wednesday to arrive by coach as one of the first through the gates at the festival.

Enjoying his second festival at Worthy Farm after 2023’s event, the 26-year-old told PA: “I’ve been to many other festivals, but nothing really tops this.”

England’s football team will play at Euro 2024 at 5pm on Sunday, while the festival will have just seen Shania Twain on the Pyramid Stage before a set from Canadian pop star Avril Lavigne on the Other Stage.

Mr Mcalinden added: “I’ll begrudgingly be checking the England score… but I’m not sad to be missing it quite frankly.”