Some rain but no washout expected as thousands more set to arrive at Glastonbury

By Press Association
Thousands more festivalgoers are expected at Glastonbury on Thursday (Yui Mok/PA)
Thousands more festivalgoers are expected at Glastonbury on Thursday (Yui Mok/PA)

Thousands of fans arriving at the Glastonbury Festival on Thursday can expect some showers but fears of a washout or scorching heatwave appear to have been allayed.

Mostly dry conditions and cooling temperatures are predicted across the weekend, after a drone show and fireworks over the Pyramid Stage announced the opening of the festival in Pilton, Somerset, on Wednesday night.

Designed by Celestial, a local company from the nearby Somerset village, Norton Saint Philip, the drone show was a new addition for 2024’s edition of the event – featuring 576 drones and inspired by themes of peace and togetherness, according to organisers.

Glastonbury Festival 2024
Many revelers arrive from nearby Castle Cary train station to reach the festival (Ben Birchall/PA)

A Met Office spokesperson told the PA news agency that fans arriving on Thursday can expect conditions to be “a little cloudy” with the “odd spot of rain” before it turns drier with plenty of sunny spells in the afternoon and some isolated showers.

It is expected to be “a little breezy” with a high of 21C.

The weather across the weekend is expected to stay “mostly dry with plenty of sunny spells” and temperatures around average for June, dropping to 18C on Friday before rising to 19C and 21C on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The festival comes amid planned industrial action by junior doctors, with NHS Somerset sharing tips on how to “stay well” during periods of hot weather to help “ease pressure on health and care”.

“We know that services will be under pressure this week,” Dr Bernie Marden, chief medical officer for NHS Somerset, said.

“With Glastonbury Festival also taking place this week and expected warm weather, we are sharing a few reminders about simple steps people can take to look after themselves, and stay healthy and well.”

The main stages at Worthy Farm are not set to open until Friday, with pop singer Dua Lipa headlining the Pyramid Stage that evening before rock band Coldplay and soul singer SZA play the famous stage on Saturday and Sunday.

Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres World Tour
Coldplay come to Glastonbury on Saturday (Peter Byrne/PA)

Canadian country star Shania Twain will play the coveted Legends slot on Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds of acts will perform on Thursday with various smaller stages across the site hosting acts including singer and DJ Shygirl and electronic musician Joy Orbison, who will both appear at dance stage Levels.

Fellow DJ MJ Cole will perform a set at Stonebridge Bar, while London-based artist Shy One will appear at the Glade stage.

Also happening on Thursday, fitness expert Joe Wicks will lead a group exercise session for festival-goers – raising their heart rates at the Gateway stage.

Meanwhile, Glastonbury founder Sir Michael Eavis is expected to do his traditional musical performance, covering a series of classics with his band.

Last year, hundreds of fans chanted “Michael” as the veteran organiser, 88, was wheeled on to The Park Stage on an office chair to perform as he recovered from an operation on his leg.