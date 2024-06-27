Glastonbury’s Sir Michael Eavis says he thought he would turn down knighthood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glastonbury’s Sir Michael Eavis says he thought he would turn down knighthood

By Press Association
Sir Michael Eavis was knighted at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Glastonbury Festival founder Sir Michael Eavis has said he thought he would turn down his knighthood.

Speaking to the Glastonbury Free Press as this year’s music event gets underway, he said: “I actually always thought I’d turn it down if I was offered it, because I already liked being me.”

Sir Michael, 88, who was knighted in April, added: “It’s (the festival) all going from strength to strength.

“It’s so important that this festival stands for something.

“That’s the guts of the event, really. It’s why we’ve backed the CND (Campaign For Nuclear Disarmament) since 1981.”

Among the new venues this year at Glastonbury is Terminal 1, described as a “re-purposed airport celebrating migration”.

Sir Michael said it is “dealing with the issue of immigration”.

“They’re taking the approach that we can solve it,” he added.

“We can be friendly to these unfortunate people in the boats.

An immersive art installation mocked up to look like an airport teminal
An airport immersive art installation at the Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)

“It’s demonstrating, the whole festival is, really, that you can get on with your neighbour. And they’re putting all of that into a show. Isn’t that amazing?”

Mostly dry conditions and cooling temperatures are predicted across the weekend, after a drone show and fireworks over the Pyramid Stage announced the opening of the festival in Pilton on Wednesday.

Designed by Celestial, a company from the nearby Somerset village of Norton Saint Philip, the show was a new addition for 2024 festival, featuring 576 drones and inspired by themes of peace and togetherness, according to organisers.

People with camping kit walk through barriers to get into the festival
Revellers arrive from nearby Castle Cary train station (Ben Birchall/PA)

A Met Office spokesman told the PA news agency that fans arriving on Thursday can expect conditions to be “a little cloudy” with the “odd spot of rain” before it turns drier with plenty of sunny spells in the afternoon and some isolated showers.

It is expected to be “a little breezy” with a high of 21C.

The weather across the weekend is expected to stay “mostly dry with plenty of sunny spells” and temperatures about average for June, dropping to 18C on Friday before rising to 19C and 21C on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The festival comes amid planned industrial action by junior doctors, as NHS Somerset offered tips on how to “stay well” during periods of hot weather to help “ease pressure on health and care”.

Chris Martin and two other members of Coldplay on stage
Coldplay come to Glastonbury on Saturday (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We know that services will be under pressure this week,” Dr Bernie Marden, chief medical officer for NHS Somerset, said.

“With Glastonbury Festival also taking place this week and expected warm weather, we are sharing a few reminders about simple steps people can take to look after themselves, and stay healthy and well.”

The main stages at Worthy Farm will not open until Friday, with pop singer Dua Lipa headlining the Pyramid Stage that evening before rock band Coldplay and soul singer SZA play the stage on Saturday and Sunday.

Canadian country star Shania Twain will play the coveted Legends slot on Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds of acts will perform on Thursday, with various smaller stages across the site hosting acts including singer and DJ Shygirl and electronic musician Joy Orbison, who will both appear on dance stage Levels.

Fellow DJ MJ Cole will perform a set at Stonebridge Bar, while London-based artist Shy One will appear on the Glade stage.

Sir Michael is expected to give his traditional musical performance, covering a series of classics with his band.

Last year hundreds of fans chanted “Michael” as the veteran organise was wheeled on to The Park Stage in an office chair, as he recovered from an operation on his leg.