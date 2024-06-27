Elton John sells Gucci jackets and Versace shirts in support of Aids charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elton John sells Gucci jackets and Versace shirts in support of Aids charity

By Press Association
Sir Elton John is selling more items from his Atlanta home (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir Elton John hopes that selling his Gucci jackets and Versace shirts to the public will “bring you as much joy as they’ve brought me”.

The eBay auction, which opened on Thursday, features hundreds of items from the 77-year-old British pianist and singer’s wardrobe, with 100% of sales going to benefit his charity Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Sir Elton said: “Giving new life to the cherished items from my wardrobe has always been special to me.

“For decades I’ve donated my closet’s treasures to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Elton John is selling shoes, jackets and sunglasses
Elton John is selling shoes, jackets and sunglasses (eBay/PA)

“This Pride Month, I’m excited to share my Atlanta treasure trove on eBay, hoping these items will inspire you to express your unique spirit and bring you as much joy as they’ve brought me.

“Whether you’re after high-end luxury or something more laid-back, there’s a perfect find for everyone. Even better, every pound goes to supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s work to end LGBTQ+ stigma.”

Sir Elton has previously sold a black Conservatory grand piano for 201,600 US dollars (£159,134 with fees) with Christie’s along with boots, artwork and clothing following the sale of his Atlanta home.

The eBay auction will have pieces from his husband David Furnish, Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace, US singer Brandi Carlile, American designer Betsey Johnson, Good Morning America star Robin Roberts and chat show host Andy Cohen.

Among the highest-priced items is a polka dot dress, from the collection of Versace, which has been put for sale at 6,500 US dollars (£5,135), and several of Sir Elton’s silk shirts, which are each being sold at 3,500 US dollars (£2,765).

Prada shoes, a bejewelled tracksuit with a skull on it, bathrobes, blazers, and jackets featuring cats are also being sold.

Charis Marquez, vice president of fashion at eBay, said: “Elton John’s wardrobe is decades in the making – to own something worn by him is to own a piece of music and fashion history.

“Having a cultural icon selling his pre-loved fashion on eBay in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation is a real indicator of our ability to offer incredible access to luxury items that you just can’t find anywhere else.”

The Rocket Man Resale: A Pre-Loved Fashion Shop From Sir Elton John is on until July 7.