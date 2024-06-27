Sir Michael Eavis ‘better than ever’ at 88, says daughter after Glastonbury set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Sir Michael Eavis ‘better than ever’ at 88, says daughter after Glastonbury set

By Press Association
Sir Michael Eavis on the Park Stage at Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)
Sir Michael Eavis on the Park Stage at Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has said her father Sir Michael Eavis’s voice sounded “better than ever” as the 88-year-old appeared on stage again to sing a series of classics.

Festival founder Sir Michael was met with rapturous cheers by a crowd of thousands as he appeared in a wheelchair on the Park stage at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset.

Performing a set of just over 20 minutes at around 4.30pm on Thursday, Sir Michael sang Frank Sinatra hits including Love’s Been Good To Me and It Was A Very Good Year, as well as Elvis Presley’s Suspicious Minds.

“It was wonderful,” Sir Michael’s daughter told the PA news agency.

“It’s the best start for me to see him on the stage and his voice sounded better than ever.”

Performing with his band, Sir Michael was aided, as in previous years, by a singer who had the job of turning his pages of sheet music as he read the lyrics.

Sir Michael Eavis
Sir Michael again performed Frank Sinatra and Evlis Presley hits (Ben Birchall/PA)

Asked whether there were any concerns about whether the performance could go ahead given Sir Michael’s age, his daughter said: “No, he was raring to go.

“He’s had a few rehearsals and he was really up for it.

“It’s just so good to see him out there and receive all that love.”

Shouts of “we love you Michael” were heard from the crowd, as well as a chant of “oh Sir Michael Eavis” to the tune of the White Stripes’ 2003 hit Seven Nation Army.

“Thank you very much, that’s fantastic, thank you,” Sir Michael replied to the crowd.

Sir Michael’s daughter and a large group of family and friends could be seen singing along and clapping at the side of the stage as he performed.

The crowd swayed their arms in the air as he gave a rendition of Sinatra’s My Way, before closing his set with Elvis’s Because I Love You Too Much Baby.