Nicole Scherzinger ‘would love’ to have a baby but ‘work calls’

Nicole Scherzinger said she “cannot wait” to have children, but after her Olivier-award winning turn as failing Hollywood star Norma Desmond in the West End production of Sunset Boulevard, she is heading to Broadway.

The adaption of the musical earned seven wins at the Olivier Awards this year, including best actress in a musical for Pussycat Dolls singer Scherzinger.

The US star is set to make her Broadway debut in the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, with opening night set for October 20.

Nicole Scherzinger in the press room after being presented with the Best Actress in a Musical award at the Olivier Awards (Ian West/PA)

The 45-year-old, who is engaged to former rugby star Thom Evans after meeting on The X Factor: Celebrity, was asked if she wanted children during an interview with the Times.

“Oh my gosh, I would love to,” Scherzinger said.

“I’ve never shied away from that. I can’t wait. It’s like the clock is ticking.

“I want to have a baby but work calls. But I’m going to have to make time because, yes, I cannot wait to have children.”

Scherzinger announced her engagement to former Scottish rugby player Evans last June.

“It’s nice, because he likes a system — he’s extremely organised and he’s extremely on time, which is the opposite of me, so he makes me so much better in that way.

“I don’t know if all rugby players are like this but he’s the cleanest. He’s OCD like me and I just love it. It’s great.”

The US star was previously romantically linked to Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton and Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov.