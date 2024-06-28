Nicole Scherzinger ‘would love’ to have a baby but ‘work calls’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Nicole Scherzinger ‘would love’ to have a baby but ‘work calls’

By Press Association
Nicole Scherzinger ‘would love’ to have a baby but ‘work calls’ (Leon Neil/PA)
Nicole Scherzinger ‘would love’ to have a baby but ‘work calls’ (Leon Neil/PA)

Nicole Scherzinger said she “cannot wait” to have children, but after her Olivier-award winning turn as failing Hollywood star Norma Desmond in the West End production of Sunset Boulevard, she is heading to Broadway.

The adaption of the musical earned seven wins at the Olivier Awards this year, including best actress in a musical for Pussycat Dolls singer Scherzinger.

The US star is set to make her Broadway debut in the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, with opening night set for October 20.

Olivier Awards 2024 – London
Nicole Scherzinger in the press room after being presented with the Best Actress in a Musical award at the Olivier Awards (Ian West/PA)

The 45-year-old, who is engaged to former rugby star Thom Evans after meeting on The X Factor: Celebrity, was asked if she wanted children during an interview with the Times.

“Oh my gosh, I would love to,” Scherzinger said.

“I’ve never shied away from that. I can’t wait. It’s like the clock is ticking.

“I want to have a baby but work calls. But I’m going to have to make time because, yes, I cannot wait to have children.”

Scherzinger announced her engagement to former Scottish rugby player Evans last June.

“It’s nice, because he likes a system — he’s extremely organised and he’s extremely on time, which is the opposite of me, so he makes me so much better in that way.

“I don’t know if all rugby players are like this but he’s the cleanest. He’s OCD like me and I just love it. It’s great.”

The US star was previously romantically linked to Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton and Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov.