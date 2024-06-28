Self Esteem launches football shirt to raise awareness of domestic violence

Alternative pop star Self Esteem is to release a football shirt as part of a collaboration in a bid to raise awareness of an increase in domestic violence when England lose.

The singer has partnered with fashion brand Art of Football to produce the shirt, which is based on England’s 1990 kit, to bring attention to a 38% rise in domestic violence after an England defeat at a major tournament.

Women’s Aid research shows that domestic violence increases by 26% when England win or draw, with a £5 donation to the charity being made with every purchase of the limited edition top.

The Self Esteem football shirt will be on sale on the Art of Football website, as well as her own online shop (Art of Football/PA)

The stark statistic is integrated into the design of the dark blue shirt, placed under the crest, which is made up of Self Esteem’s logo, and on the back.

The Rotherham-born singer said she also released the shirt as she was a “long-suffering Sheffield Wednesday fan”, and thought designing the shirt would be “really fun”.

The 37-year-old, whose real name is Rebecca Lucy Taylor, said: “My great granddad played for Sheffield Wednesday, my dad was born in Hillsborough, so I’ve been a long-suffering Sheffield Wednesday fan.

“As a kid I would sit there and design things all the time, so something in me was like, this would be really fun.

“The statistics about when England loses versus when they win and domestic abuse reports, and I was like okay, here we go, let’s do it.

“Part of me was like, oh I’m a real vibe kill, but unfortunately these statistics are a vibe killer, and it needs to change.

“I’m so glad we’re doing this, we’re just excited for it to exist, it feels like a piece of art to me.”

Self Esteem’s shirt has also been supported by fellow Yorkshire artist Corbin Shaw, who has designed an England flag with the words “he’s coming home” on it, in order to raise awareness of the statistics.

The star began her career as one half of the indie duo Slow Club, and featured on The Strangle Of Anna by The Moonlandingz, before launching her solo career under the stage name Self Esteem in 2017.

Self Esteem described the stats as a ‘vibe killer’ (Art of Football/PA)

Women’s Aid welcomed the new shirt, and said it raised “vital” awareness of the facts around domestic violence during major football tournaments.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Football championships are a fantastic time for us to come together as a country through a game that many of us love.

“However, for many women and children living with an abuser, major football tournaments can be a time filled with fear.

“While domestic abuse is not caused by football, we know existing abuse can become more severe or frequent during big tournaments.

“It is vital that we raise awareness of this during this crucial time so that survivors know where they can get help and so that the public know how they can support charities like Women’s Aid.”

The Self Esteem football shirt can be pre-ordered from her own online shop, and that of Art of Football, from today, ahead of a release on July 12.