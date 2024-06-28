Elvis Presley’s blue suede shoes fetch £120,000 at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Elvis Presley’s blue suede shoes fetch £120,000 at auction

By Press Association
The shoes went under the hammer on Friday (Henry Aldridge & Son/PA)
A pair of blue suede shoes worn by Elvis Presley during the early part of his career have fetched £120,000 at auction.

The star, known as the king of rock and roll, wore the footwear on and off stage during the 1950s, including during his appearance on the Steve Allen television show, where he sang Hound Dog.

Presley gave the size 10.5 shoes to a friend after he was called up to join the American army.

The singer had acquired them after performing Blue Suede Shoes by Carl Perkins on his debut album, Elvis Presley.

Elvis Presley’s blue suede shoes and black and white photograph of Elvis performing
The shoes were tipped to fetch between £100,000 and £120,000 when they went under the hammer at auctioneers Henry Aldridge & Son in Devizes, Wiltshire, on Friday.

They fetched £95,000 as the hammer price, taking the total to £120,000 when including buyers premium and VAT.

Speaking to the PA news agency before the sale, auctioneer Andrew Aldridge said: “They are as iconic as they can be.

“Blue suede shoes, Hound Dog, these are things that you think of immediately when you talk about Elvis Presley, they almost transcend popular culture.

“They are just an exceptional piece of showbusiness, music and popular culture memorabilia.”

He said the shoes have an unbroken provenance line – chronology of ownership – from Presley to the present day.

Mr Aldridge said: “When Elvis was joined up for the American army he had a get together at Graceland.

“Elvis called some of these people upstairs and was giving away some of the clothes he didn’t think he’d need or want when he came back from the army.

“The gentleman concerned was Alan Fortas, he was Elvis’s branch manager and a friend of his.”

Elvis Presley's blue suede shoes
The shoes have been on display in various museums in the intervening years.

Mr Aldridge said the shoes had been verified by Jimmy Velvet, a close friend of Presley and a leading authority on the singer.

Last year, the auction house sold a mink coat owned by the singer for £128,000 to a US collector.