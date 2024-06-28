Dua Lipa headlines Glastonbury Festival: I’ve dreamed about this my whole life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dua Lipa headlines Glastonbury Festival: I’ve dreamed about this my whole life

By Press Association
Dua Lipa performing on stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)
Dua Lipa performing on stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)

Dua Lipa said she has dreamed about headlining Glastonbury Festival “my whole life” as she kicked off the Pyramid stage slot.

The pop superstar opened her first headline performance at the British festival with impressive choreography to her hit track Training Season from her third studio album, Radical Optimism, which was released earlier this year.

The 28-year-old told the crowd: “I can’t believe this, I’ve dreamed about this my whole life.

“And I can’t believe I’m right up here, right here, with you guys, I am so happy to be here with you guys tonight.”

Glastonbury Festival 2024
Dua Lipa performing on stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)

During her performance, the audience could be heard singing loudly along to the words of her 2018 track One Kiss with Calvin Harris, and the song that “changed my life” Be The One.

The pop star stood on the barrier separating the crowd from the stage as the audience helped her sing parts of the song.

Meanwhile, during her 2020 hit song Levitating, the singer asked the crowd if they were ready “to go to the moon”.

The headline set also saw her bring out surprise guest Kevin Parker from Tame Impala, performing The Less I Know The Better from the group’s repertoire.

Parker appeared to have problems with his microphone, which Dua Lipa laughed off.

Glastonbury Festival 2024
Dua Lipa performing on stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)

Later in the performance, Dua Lipa asked for the house lights to be turned on so she could see the audience.

“This is a massive dream come true for me, I have written this moment down, I’ve wished for it, I’ve dreamt, I’ve worked so hard in the hopes that maybe one day I’ll get to do it and I can’t believe I’m here, it feels so good to be up here with you guys,” she said.

“You know when I wrote it down, I was very specific, I said I really wanted to headline the Pyramid Stage on a Friday night because then I knew I could party for the next two days in the best place on Earth.

“I’m so grateful, little me would just be beside herself right now.”

Dua Lipa, who took home the Brit Award for best pop act in March, treated revellers to a selection of her hit songs, including Illusion, These Walls, Break My Heart and Love Again.

It comes after Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis said the pop star was “born” to headline the festival.

Earlier on the Pyramid stage on Friday, Paul Heaton and Norman Cook reunited to perform a Housemartins classic at Glastonbury.

Heaton surprised festival-goers by bringing out his former bandmate Cook, better known as Fatboy Slim, to perform their 1986 hit Happy Hour.