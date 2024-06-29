Ayra Starr says Afrobeats has global appeal after ‘generations of hard work’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Ayra Starr says Afrobeats has global appeal after ‘generations of hard work’

By Press Association
Ayra Starr performing on the Pyramid Stage (Ben Birchall/PA)
Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has said Afrobeats’ global appeal has come from “generations of hard work”.

The 22-year-old delivered a triumphant performance on Saturday when she graced Glastonbury Festival’s Pyramid Stage hours before Coldplay’s headline set.

Speaking to the PA news agency about the experience, she said: “It was amazing. I’m so grateful. I can’t wait to come back.

“As a performer, I always feel like I want to do more.”

Speaking about the genre’s appeal across the globe, she added: “Afrobeats has been popping in the continent for so long, forget what you’re hearing now, it’s been generations of hard work from talented artists that came way before me and way before even Wizkid and Burna (Boy).

“Just amazing artists that worked so hard to build what Afrobeats is today, and I feel like it’s our time.”

Reflecting on the importance of seeing female artists on the main stage she said: “It’s very important because if I didn’t get to see women like Beyonce headline I wouldn’t think I would be able to do it.

Glastonbury Festival 2024
Ayra Starr performing on the Pyramid Stage (Ben Birchall/PA)

“So representation is so important because we have talented young women that are watching this at home and seeing someone just like them on stage changes a lot, so I think it’s great.”

This year’s line-up at the Somerset festival includes two female headliners – pop star Dua Lipa and R&B act SZA, with Canadian singer Shania Twain filling the coveted Legends slot.

Before the festival weekend, Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis told BBC Radio 6 Music that securing two women headliners for this year’s festival had been a “passion project” of hers following criticism around the line-up’s gender balance over the years.

Starr is among a number of Nigerian musicians taking to the main stage this year including Femi Kuti, who opened the Pyramid Stage on Saturday morning, and Afrobeats artist Burna Boy, who will play the Pyramid Stage on Sunday before SZA’s headline slot.