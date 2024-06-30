American singer SZA to close out Glastonbury 2024 as final headliner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
American singer SZA to close out Glastonbury 2024 as final headliner

By Press Association
SZA attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA (Ian West/PA)
SZA attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA (Ian West/PA)

American soul singer SZA will close out this year’s Glastonbury Festival when she headlines the Pyramid Stage on Sunday.

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Solana Rowe and is known for songs including PSA, Snooze, All The Stars and Shirt, is one of two female headliners at the Worthy Farm event this year alongside Dua Lipa, who filled the Friday night headline slot.

SZA’s Glastonbury headline slot follows on from her Saturday night show at BST Hyde Park after which she posted on Instagram writing: “Thank you for vibing w me Hyde park. SEE YA TOMORROW GLASTONBURY!!!!”.

SZA rose to prominence with early EPs See.SZA.Run and S, which were released in 2011 and 2012 respectively, but fans had to wait five more years for a full-length album in 2017’s Ctrl.

It was the single Kill Bill, from second album SOS, which would fire her to superstardom in 2022, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and number three on the UK Singles Chart.

Her rapid rise has seen her become the most nominated act at the 2024 Grammys, as she was placed in the running for nine gongs.

British rock band Coldplay headlined the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night for the fifth time, cementing their performance in the musical history books of Glastonbury by becoming the first act to headline the festival five times.

Their performance featured guest appearances from Little Simz, just hours after she made her Pyramid Stage debut, and also included a heartfelt moment with Back To the Future star Michael J. Fox who played the guitar on stage during their song Fix You.

In 2023 he starred in the Apple+ documentary Still: A Michael J Fox Movie, exploring how Parkinson’s impacted his life after being diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s disease a year after Back To The Future Part III was released in 1990.

Coldplay thrilled audiences with hits like Yellow, Clocks, The Scientist and Higher Power, and closed out the night with their new single feelslikeimfallinginlove, from their upcoming album Moon Music, which is set to be released on October 4.

It follows 2021’s Music Of The Spheres, which went to number one in the UK charts and was nominated for album of the year and best pop vocal album at the Grammy Awards.

Also on the music bill for Sunday is Canadian country star Shania Twain, who will play the coveted Legends slot, following in the footsteps of singers like Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue and Dame Shirley Bassey who have all filled the prestigious slot.

Nigerian singer Burna Boy, who previously collaborated with Chris Martin on the song Monsters You Made, performs on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, as does American singer and rapper Janelle Monae.

MTV Video Music Awards 2022 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Avril Lavigne attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Picture date: Sunday August 28, 2022.

Singer Paloma Faith, who had to cancel her gig at Southampton’s Guildhall Square on Friday, is also listed as performing on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday.

In an Instagram post, which appears to have been deleted, she said of having to cancel Friday’s show: “After suffering from exhaustion and catching various illnesses from my kids, my voice has been severely affected and my range is compromised.

“I have sought advice from medical professionals, they have advised that I need to rest my voice and that means I’ve had to cancel tonight’s show”.

Also performing on Sunday, on the Other Stage are The National, Two Door Cinema Club and Canadian singer Avril Lavigne, famous for hits such as Complicated and Sk8er Boi.

Elsewhere James Blake plays on the Woodsies stage, while London Grammar and Ghetts perform on The Park Stage.