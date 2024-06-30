Cyndi Lauper responds to ‘technical difficulties’ during Glastonbury set

Cyndi Lauper has dismissed “technical difficulties” during her Glastonbury set as not that important compared to the feeling of the festival.

The American singer, who is set for what is billed as a farewell tour in the UK next year, played the Pyramid Stage on Saturday and was beset by mic issues during the initial performance.

At one point when she faltered, Lauper told the crowd it is a “little crazy” and we have “got a hole over here”, while appearing to be frustrated with the sound and staging.

When asked by BBC Breakfast if she had fun, Lauper said: “Yes, I did, I mean I had a few technical things, wardrobe difficulties, but I had fun.

Cyndi Lauper sang her hits including Girls Just Wanna Have Fun (Yui Mok/PA)

“Sometimes you’re up there and the sound is like, ‘Whoa’.

“But (it) doesn’t matter because the spirit … is there and that was great.”

Lauper added that her silver trousers, which were part of an outfit that included a silver bodice and a jacket with a blue tulle train, were “falling down”.

This created difficulties when she was trying to walk around the stage, and energise the crowd.

“What are you going to do? (There was a) wardrobe difficulty there but it was OK,” she added.

During her popular song Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, the audio improved and she called for action on protecting women’s “reproductive rights”.

She told Glastonbury festivalgoers: “It is time that the world leaders understand that women are half the population of the world and we deserve to be treated equally, no matter where we’re from or what we look like.”

Lauper also sang her biggest hits Time After Time, Money Changes Everything, True Colours and I Drove All Night.