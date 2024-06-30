Emily Eavis ‘already in talks’ with acts for Glastonbury Festival 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emily Eavis ‘already in talks’ with acts for Glastonbury Festival 2025

By Press Association
The Glastonbury organiser said it was ‘exciting’ thinking about next year’s programme (Yui Mok/PA)
Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has said she is “already in talks with some acts” for next year’s festival.

The last day of the Somerset festival will see a headline performance from R&B act SZA, with Canadian pop star Shania Twain filling the coveted Legends slot.

Speaking to the Glastonbury Free Press, the festival’s resident newspaper, Eavis said: “We’re taking a fallow year in 2026 to give the land a rest, and the festival before a fallow year is always a fun one to plan because you almost have to fit two years into one.

“We’re already in talks with some acts for it. It’s exciting.”

Eavis also said Twain, 58, has “really embraced” the spirit of the festival.

“I think that’s part of the reason the anticipation for her show is so wild”, she added.

The Man! I Feel Like A Woman! singer will make her debut on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in the afternoon.

Emily Eavis opens the gates on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival
Emily Eavis opened the gates on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Eavis also hailed the festival as a place where we can all “come together and find our common ground” and added that it “restores your faith in humanity”.

Festivalgoers can expect “bright sunny spells” on Sunday alongside some clouds.

A Met Office spokesperson told the PA news agency: “It should be a fine afternoon today, bright sunny spells, but there will be cloud in the afternoon as well.”

There will be highs of 19C during the day, “staying dry” tonight with temperatures at around 10C to 11C.