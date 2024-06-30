Paloma Faith gives relationship advice to men in Glastonbury crowd

A barefoot Paloma Faith has given some relationship advice to the Glastonbury audience, aimed at just the men.

The last day of the Somerset festival will see a headline performance from R&B act SZA, with Canadian pop star Shania Twain filling the Legends slot.

Following Faith leading the audience in a singalong of her track Sweatpants, from her latest album, The Glorification of Sadness, which deals with the end of a relationship, the 42-year-old British singer said she had been experimenting with dating apps.

However, she called that form of finding love the “wild west” as people “don’t really know how to connect anymore”.

Paloma Faith, pictured drinking out of a mug on the Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

Faith added: “Try and stay together, but it’s the resentment that’s the problem.

“So all I’m asking, this is a plea, I’m talking about (heterosexual) men, if you are married … and I just want you to notice that if a woman does the same action every single day, it means it needs doing, so don’t wait to ask to do it, just do it.”

The mother-of-two also said that her setlist was “dedicated to all the single mothers out there”, and called on parents to stop perpetrating the “patriarchy” following her performing the track, Bad Woman.

Dressed in a tight pink and red dress, Faith had struggled with a sore throat, leading to the cancellation of her Friday gig in Southampton’s Guildhall Square, but belted out all her hits at Glastonbury, using her wide-ranging vocal skills.

She also appeared to be warned in her ear piece by the production team that she needed to stop talking and finish the slot.

Faith said: “I’ve talked too much, so I’m not allowed to address you again.”

Paloma Faith has given some advice to the men in the Glastonbury crowd (Yui Mok/PA)

Oscar winner Cate Blanchett headed to Faith’s set earlier in the day and it was also reportedly watched by former Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker.

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis also spoke to the festival’s resident newspaper about her plans for next year.

She told Sunday’s edition of Glastonbury Free Press: “We’re taking a fallow year in 2026 to give the land a rest, and the festival before a fallow year is always a fun one to plan because you almost have to fit two years into one.

“We’re already in talks with some acts for it. It’s exciting.”

Eavis also said Twain, 58, has “really embraced” the spirit of the festival.

“I think that’s part of the reason the anticipation for her show is so wild”, she added.

The Man! I Feel Like A Woman! singer will make her debut on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm from 3.45pm.

Emily Eavis opened the gates on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Eavis also hailed the festival as a place where we can all “come together and find our common ground” and added that it “restores your faith in humanity”.

Festivalgoers can expect “bright sunny spells” on Sunday alongside some clouds.

A Met Office spokesperson told the PA news agency: “It should be a fine afternoon today, bright sunny spells, but there will be cloud in the afternoon as well.”

There will be highs of 19C during the day, “staying dry” tonight with temperatures of 10C to 11C.

On Monday, there is likely to be “some light rain mid-morning” at about 8am to 11am with a “bright” afternoon ahead.

American soul singer SZA will close out this year’s festival when she performs her headline slot at 9.30pm.

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Solana Rowe and is known for songs including PSA, Snooze, All The Stars and Shirt, is one of two female headliners at the event this year alongside Dua Lipa, who filled the Friday night headline slot.

SZA’s Glastonbury headline slot follows on from her Saturday night show at BST Hyde Park after which she posted on Instagram writing: “Thank you for vibing w me Hyde park. See ya tomorrow Glastonbury!!!!”

British rock band Coldplay headlined the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night for the fifth time, cementing their performance in the musical history books of Glastonbury by becoming the first act to headline the festival five times.

Chris Martin of Coldplay, who performed on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night for the fifth time (Yui Mok/PA)

Their performance featured guest appearances from Little Simz, just hours after she made her Pyramid Stage debut, and also included a heartfelt moment with Back To The Future star Michael J Fox who played the guitar on stage during their song, Fix You.

Also on the music bill for Sunday is Nigerian singer Burna Boy, who previously collaborated with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin on the song, Monsters You Made, and American singer and rapper Janelle Monae.

Also performing the same day, on the Other Stage are The National, Two Door Cinema Club and Canadian singer Avril Lavigne, famous for hits including Complicated and Sk8er Boi.

Elsewhere, James Blake plays on the Woodsies stage, while London Grammar and Ghetts perform on The Park Stage.