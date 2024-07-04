Kimberley Walsh: Girls Aloud tour was one of the most special times in my life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Kimberley Walsh: Girls Aloud tour was one of the most special times in my life

By Press Association
Girls Aloud (Yui Mok/PA)
Girls Aloud (Yui Mok/PA)

Kimberley Walsh has said Girls Aloud’s reunion tour in honour of their late bandmate Sarah Harding has been “one of the most special times” in her life.

The girl group – consisting of Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts, and Walsh – have been travelling around the UK and Ireland since May, performing hit tracks from their back catalogue including Love Machine, Sound Of The Underground and The Promise.

The tour was dedicated to Harding, who was diagnosed with cancer and died in September 2021 aged 39.

Walsh shared a selection of photos of her and her fellow bandmates backstage to Instagram to celebrate the foursome wrapping up their tour on Sunday.

Alongside the post, she wrote: “‘And that is that…’ reflecting on the last few shows of this wonderful tour. Genuinely one of the most special times in my life so far.

“Sharing the magic of being in Girls Aloud with my kids was a different level and appreciation.

“I was blown away by the audiences night after night and feel beyond proud of my girls for what we achieved together.”

Walsh thanked all of those who had helped bring the tour to life including their tour managers, production and promotion team, dancers, glam team, physiotherapists and catering.

“What a team, what a few months we have had. Thank you and goodnight,” she added.

The group’s official account also shared a video montage which included clips of them backstage before their final show in Liverpool, as well as moments from their performance and of the audience’s ecstatic reactions.

“And that’s a wrap,” the page wrote alongside the video.

“Liverpool, you gave us the perfect grand finale for #TheGirlsAloudShow tour.”

The girl group are set to reunite to perform at Brighton Pride in August.

The singers won Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 and formed Girls Aloud, going on to achieve four UK number one singles and a Brit award for track The Promise.

They reunited with new music for their 10th anniversary in 2012, while a second reunion was planned for their 20th anniversary when Harding was diagnosed with cancer.