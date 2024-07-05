Sabrina Carpenter breaks another UK chart record as Glastonbury acts get lift

American singer Sabrina Carpenter has broken another record as her two latest singles continue to ride high in the UK charts.

The 25-year-old actress and musician, known for the Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World, has become the first female artist in Official Charts history to spend three consecutive weeks at number one and two concurrently.

She was named in June as the youngest female artist to hold the top two spots with Please Please Please and Espresso, at number one and two respectively.

Shania Twain performed on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival on Sunday (Ben Birchall/PA)

With her latest achievement, Carpenter matches hitmakers The Beatles, who managed three consecutive weeks in 1963 with I Want To Hold Your Hand and She Loves You claiming the top two spots.

The Liverpool band also achieved the feat in 1967 with Hello Goodbye and Magical Mystery Tour EP.

Both Canadian singer Justin Bieber and British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran have exceeded these records at four weeks in 2015, and five consecutive weeks on two separate occasions in 2017, respectively.

Meanwhile, the singles chart saw Shaboozey’s A Bar Song (Tipsy) stay at number three, Chappell Roan celebrate her first-ever top five single with Good Luck, Babe! at number four and Billie Eilish’s Birds Of A Feather reach number five.

Looking at the album charts, acts who performed at Glastonbury shone along with Taylor Swift, who is touring the UK and Ireland.

Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department earned a non-consecutive eighth week at number one following it becoming the biggest album of 2024 so far.

The two female headliners of Glastonbury, Dua Lipa and Sza, along with Canadian singer Shania Twain, who played the legends slot at the festival, saw a lift for their albums.

Dua Lipa was the Friday headliner at Glastonbury (Yui Mok/PA)

According to the Official Charts Company, London-born Dua Lipa saw her 2024 album Radical Optimism move 24 spots to number three and her 2019 number one record Future Nostalgia go from 92 places to the eighth spot.

Her 2017 debut Dua Lipa jumped 59 places to number 10.

Sunday headliner and American singer Sza leapt 11 places as her 2023 release SOS reached number 19, while Twain’s Greatest Hits returned to the UK top 40 for the first time since 2005, surging 62 places to number 29.

At number two this week is US singer-songwriter Eilish’s latest record Hit Me Hard And Soft, while British singer Charli XCX’s Brat came in at number three, as Nevada natives Imagine Dragons landed at number five with their new album Loom.

Charli XCX also played a set at Glastonbury during the Friday edition of the festival at the Levels stage, which was not broadcast online.