Matty Healy brands music industry ‘cruel and shallow money pit’ in award speech

By Press Association
Matty Healy joked during the ceremony that he was attending to get ‘a modicum of good press’ (Lesley Martin/PA)
The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has branded the music industry a “cruel and shallow money pit where thieves and pimps run free” in an award acceptance speech.

Healy was speaking after his band was awarded best group at the O2 Silver Clefs, which he said he had attended to praise the work of music charity Nordoff and Robbins, and to get “a modicum of good press”.

The 1975 rose to fame after the release of their number one, self-titled debut album in 2013, and have since had five UK number one albums, as well as 12 UK top 40 singles.

In his acceptance speech, the 35-year-old singer, said: “I’m just going to be earnest by saying we don’t come to that many things.

Matty Healy performing in a white coat
Healy praised the work of music charity Nordoff and Robbins (Lesley Martin/PA)

“These things tend to be about the industry, and as you know the industry is a cruel and shallow money pit, where thieves and pimps run free, good men come to die like dogs.

“There is also a negative side.”

The Chocolate singer was joined on stage by the rest of his bandmates, while his father Tim Healy was with him at the band’s table.

Healy went on to speak about “the majesty we get with the honour of experiencing music”.

He continued: “We’re here because of music and none of us can really relate to the transformative experience that a lot of people who are lucky enough to work with Nordoff and Robbins.

“We have spent a lot of time being asked about, why music?

“My dad is an actor, and you know a lot of people who are into music are also into film, into paintings, into literature, and the question is always why?

“I think that literature, paintings, movies, they’re very suggestive, they suggest how you should feel, and music kind of commands you how to feel.

“If a film comes on at the time you’re having a bad relationship, you might be able to turn it off before it affects you, but with music, you’re f*****.

“It’s kind of the intangible and the in between, and I think that’s wonderful.”

Nordoff and Robbins is the UK’s largest music therapy charity, and uses trained music therapists to help people living with autism, dementia, learning difficulties, brain injuries, life-limiting illnesses, mental health challenges, and grief and trauma.

Other award winners at the ceremony at London’s Grosvenor Hotel included Chaka Khan, Blur, and AC/DC.